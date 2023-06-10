In September 2021, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher drew public ire after he jailed a domestic abuse victim, claiming she was intoxicated while giving testimony during the trial of her alleged attacker.
This week, a Virginia Court of Appeals panel joined in the rebuke of that action.
The woman, Katie Orndoff, was testifying in case against James Paige Phillips, who was charged with felony assault and battery of a family member, third or subsequent offense. He was accused of punching her twice in face while she was driving on Rt. 15.
About 80 minutes into Orndoff’s testimony, Fisher interrupted proceedings to ask her if she was intoxicated. During the exchange, she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Fisher declared her in contempt of court and sentenced her to 10 days in jail, the maximum sentence permitted. After being held for two days, Orndoff was released from jail on $1,000 bail.
In a June 6 majority opinion written by Judge Vernida R. Chaney, the appeals court found that Fisher “impermissibly exercised the power of summary contempt in violation of Ms. Orndoff’s rights to notice of the contempt charge, a fair hearing, and representation by counsel.” The panel vacated her conviction.
The key element of the argument was whether Fisher had the required evidence to render a contempt finding. The opinion noted that Fisher initially cited Orndoff’s in-court admission as the basis for the charge. Her attorney objected that the judge’s questioning violated her due process rights.
However, the panel noted, in Fisher’s 35-page final order, published the following January, the judge reversed his previous statement. He wrote that he did not consider her statement in his ruling. Instead, Fisher said he used that question to confirm his suspicions based on her conduct in court, which included referring to the defendant’s prior criminal history in front of the jury despite instructions not to do so, and rocking back and forth in her seat.
But with the admission excluded, the appeals panel found the judge lacked any evidence of intoxication.
“The circuit court’s recorded factual basis for the contempt finding includes no recorded observations linking the reportedly observed in-court behaviors to the use of any intoxicant,” the opinion noted.
The claim that Fisher misused the power of a contempt finding was one of several challenges to the judge’s actions contained in the appeal. Orndoff’s attorney Thomas K. Plofchan Jr. also argued that Fisher denied her due process by sentencing her to a period of incarceration, ordering a post-conviction blood test, and ordering the public dissemination of her protected health information. He also contended Fisher erred in convicting her based on insufficient evidence to prove intoxication and contemptuous intent.
Those additional challenges were not considered by the appeals panel after the initial nullifying factor was determined.
The third member of the appeals panel, Judge Clifford L. Athey, Jr., dissented, writing that he would have determined there was sufficient evidence to support the contempt conviction.
After the original case ended in a mistrial and Orndoff’s arrest in September 2021, Phillips pleaded guilty to assault and battery in April 2022. He was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $4,805 in court costs.
Plofchan said that in addition to offering vindication for Orndoff, he hoped the ruling would help other domestic abuse victims to not be discouraged from seeking help in the court system, which he said was a natural and wrong consequence of the action taken against her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.