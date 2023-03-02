In January, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s station at Dulles Airport recorded the highest average temperature for that month since at least 1962, at 42.3 degrees Fahrenheit.
This winter’s unusually warm weather has Loudoun farmers, especially winegrowers, once again worried about this year’s crops and livestock.
The weather is particularly concerning for fruit growers. If grapes or fruit trees start budding again too soon, it could leave them vulnerable to a hard freeze, still a real possibility in the months ahead.
“We know there’s going to be another wave of cold coming,” Fabbioli Cellars owner and winemaker Doug Fabbioli said.
Compared to their late summer splendor, the grapevines aren’t much to see right now—they are leafless and pruned back for the winter. But when they start to wake up from their winter dormancy and get ready to start growing again, the plants will start to weep fluid from the pruned ends of the vines as the plant starts to push sap through the plant again, something winemakers call “bleeding.”
He said so far his grapevines haven’t shown those signs of waking up from the winter, but grapes in other areas like Charlottesville have.
“Our teachings are that the frosts can come up all the way into Mother’s Day, middle of May, and if our shoots are out and exposed, some of us have ways to protect against frost, but that only works to a certain degree, and sometimes it doesn’t work at all,” Fabbioli said. “… So we can lose our whole crop.”
He pointed to the possibly record-setting bloom for Washington, DC’s famous cherry blossoms this year, which could see their earliest season yet. The National Park Service’s indicator tree, which the service monitors to predict peak season, was already showing buds as of Feb. 23.
“It’s sad when we lose the cherry blossoms and we can’t see the flowers, but cherry blossoms are a sign of fruit, and we're in the fruit business here in the vineyards,” Fabbioli said. “And when we lose our shoots, our early sprouts, that takes all of our fruit with it.”
If that happens, the vines will make a second push, but will have already lost much of their stored energy on the first buds. Fabbioli said the second round of buds produce maybe a fifth as much fruit.
“The problem is, you still have to train and spray and manage that vineyard accordingly, so you take on all the expenses but none of the fruit to help offset that expense,” he said.
But farmers are also nothing if not persistent and adaptable.
Fabbioli has a frost system called a “cold air drain” to help protect the vines once they start to grow. His vineyard workers will pull tarps over the vines, and large fans push the colder air in low-lying areas of the rolling vineyards straight up into the air, drawing in warmer air from higher parts of the land. It’s not perfect—a strong wind can disrupt the system.
At Great Country Farms, the orchards grow peaches, nectarines, cherries, apricots, plums, apples, and pears. It’s one of a collection of family businesses on the mountain in Bluemont that also includes Bluemont Vineyard, Dirt Farm Brewing and Henway Hard Cider. And Great Country Farms General Manager Andrew Taylor said if the weather stays on its current track, it’s not a big problem for the fruit trees.
“Our frost date is May 10, May 12, that kind of timeframe in this area, so it worries us knowing that we have basically two and a half more months to really worry about the cold,” he said. “When things do open up, things are in full blooms, we do have some precautionary practices that we implement.”
That can mean starting fires around the orchard to warm things up, or even, counterintuitively, spraying water on the trees to so they’ll ice over—the ice around the buds keeps them at a relatively cozy 32 degrees while the temperatures around them dip into the 20s or below.
“But knowing that we still have two months to go, we don’t want to be doing that every night. Once or twice it’s fine, but it just takes more work,” he said. “But with that being said, if things continue on the track that they’re on, and we’re staying right about 30 degrees for the next two months, we’re just going to have an early season.”
Some loss of fruit is even good. Taylor said the farm workers will intentionally thin out the fruit on peach trees, for example, to improve the quality of the fruit—it allows the tree to direct more of its resources to each peach, avoids disease, allows more direct sunlight, and lets the fruit ripen more evenly. If a strong wind or just the right amount of freeze does some of that work for them, so much the better.
“Nature always bats last, and we take that seriously,” he said. “You can do all these things, you can stress all you want, but at the end of the day nature’s going to have the final word, and I think our job as farmers is to kind of work with nature and take what we can get.”
“It’s not so much the freeze itself. It’s that if it gets so warm early, and the process of maturing has begun, then they become more sensitive to that change in weather,” Chris Van Vlack said.
Van Vlack farms hay and grain at his business Hanging Rock Hay, and said the effects of the warm winter can be seen in his fields, too.
“The one thing that is just really weird looking at right now is being in late February and driving past some of the fields that I have in wheat, and seeing them really start to green up and start to grow at a time when they really should still be totally dormant,” he said. “It remains to be seen how that will affect it, if there’s going to be any sort of disease problems related to that.”
It is possible for the wheat crop to feel a late freeze, he said, but for now he’s not too worried. But he said eventually changes in weather patterns could force changes even for his relatively hardy crop.
“If things just keep on going, it will definitely change the harvest time, as far as when things are ready and things that are out of my control as a farmer. But what varieties grow well here, if this becomes the rule, you’re going to have to change that,” he said.
Van Vlack is also the urban/ag conservationist at the Loudoun Soil and Water Conservation District and serves on the Loudoun Farm Bureau board. He said unusual weather patterns can affect all kinds of agriculture.
“I think everyone who does veggies and things like that, you’re always worried that when you have really warm weather, a lot of the insect issues that sometimes are mitigated by the fact that there’s a good hard freeze, you may have way more insect eggs get through than would in a normal year,” he said.
Fabbioli said the pattern of strange weather year after year can’t be ignored—it’s farmers feeling the effects of climate change.
The 42.3-degree average temperature this January edged out the previous warmest January, in 2006, when the NOAA reported average 41.8-degree temperatures. Before 1990, the average January temperature most years did not climb into the 30s, and until that year never broke 40 degrees. Since then, average temperatures in the 20s have been the rare exception.
“It’s changes and extremes, and you just sort of have to be prepared for them. We are lucky that we are in the mid-Atlantic and not in an area like the desert southwest,” Van Vlack said. “…We’re lucky that we’re just looking at weird stuff here, whereas other agricultural areas are looking at absolutely lifechanging prospects.”
He said long-term changes in weather patterns could mean a nationwide change in the face of agriculture, making warmer, drier areas that previously worked with irrigation no longer viable.
“Even for folks who are probably skeptical that climate change is happening—I think there’s still people in the agriculture community who have different opinions about why it’s happening—I think everyone is saying, yeah, there’s a lot of changes that have occurred, that people are going to have to adapt to,” he said. “We’re going to have to grow more food where we have adequate rainfall. I think that’s a nationwide change we’re going to, if we’re going to have to plan to grow food in different places than where we’ve relied on.”
“We may have to go back to doing produce and livestock farming in areas where we have seasons,” he said.
