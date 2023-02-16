The Park View High School girls’ soccer team will be showing off new uniforms this season thanks to an anonymous contribution as well as donations raised by Grace Taylor, a junior at Heritage High School.
Taylor, a member of the Heritage High School girls’ soccer team, noticed during a match against Park View last April that the team had mismatched jerseys. She also noticed that because they were mismatched there were two of the same number. She said some used tape to change the number to fix that problem.
She said it didn’t seem fair that they didn’t have new jersey’s when her own team had just gotten new ones the year before. She decided to raise money for the team.
She organized a fundraiser called 22 Cares, after her jersey number, and with the help of her mom, Allie, was able to spread the word and reach out to Park View’s PTA President Amy Gazes and the school’s Athletic Director Jason Testerman.
“All my friends, and family and teammates and their families donated to it,” Taylor said.
She said her goal was to raise $600, but after each person donated $22, she tripled that goal within two months.
That is when Allie reached out to Gazes.
“She felt like the girls would benefit from new uniforms and it struck a chord in her heart,” Gazes said. “I think it’s such a beautiful story. It’s connecting two schools, two opponents and bringing them together.”
Testerman said most schools in the county are on a three- or four-year uniform cycle, but Park View is on a five-year cycle because its has to stretch its budget as far as possible.
Loudoun County Public Schools takes money generated through gate sales at games throughout the county and combines the money and distributes it through a formula to each school.
Assistant Director of Athletics and Extracurriculars Derek Farrey said the gate sharing revenue system is based on student participation and ticket sales for each school.
“A school might have 10% of the overall student participation within LCPS, but only 8% of the ticket sales, this school would receive 9% of the contribution from the gate sharing revenue,” Farrey said.
That’s where Park View gets hit hard, Testerman said.
“We don’t generate nearly as much money as some of the Ashburn schools. For example, Stone Bridge or Independence high schools their average football gate sales are $12,000 to $13,000 a night, where ours are $3,000 a night,” he said.
He said they go above and beyond to give their athletes the best and the same experiences as other schools, but they do have to stretch the budget more.
“Our varsity uniforms are some of the nicest in the county, then you add the wear and tear and the five-year cycle and by the time they get [handed down] to the junior varsity team they are close to 10 years old instead of three like other teams,” he said.
Farrey said booster clubs at each school have their own set of bylaws and often help purchase uniforms or help the school buy them.
“Angels come in now and then and help us to keep up with our needs,” Testerman said.
Taylor’s donation helped buy a home and away uniform for each girl on the team. Testerman said a local donor gave money to purchase a black alternative top for each girl, as well.
“It feels good someone like Grace would have a thought like that toward Park View and want to do something because it’s always the opposite,” Testerman said.
He said Park View is often misunderstood, which is frustrating to him. He said they are a community that supports each other and that focuses on and celebrates all successes no matter how big or small.
“The new uniforms are going to inject excitement into the program,” he said.
Testerman said the uniforms put the team on a three-year cycle like their peers.
Testerman said they are trying to build up their numbers again after COVID hit hard with fewer kids trying out for teams. He said last year the girls’ soccer team was thin with maybe 30 players, this year he said there are at least 55 girls trying out.
Five of those girls, Karla Cardoza, 15, Ignacia Vera, 15, Lilyani Lopez, 15, Dania Gonzales, 15 and Alexia Garcia-Gamez,16 are all hoping to return to the team this season.
They got to try on the new uniforms on Wednesday and to meet Taylor.
They are excited about tryouts next week, the upcoming season and the new uniforms.
“I think she’s amazing and I love this and hope it starts a riptide of support between schools. I get it, there is always going to be rivalry, that is part of it but at the end of the day there is a line and it’s so nice to see even though they are rivals and playing each other there is also this community support. That is so important,” Gazes said.
Heritage High School Principal Jeff Adam said he’s proud of what Taylor has done. Adam, the former Assistant Principal at Park View said her kindness toward his former school touched his heart in a special way.
“These are the kinds of values schools hope to instill in all of our students, and Grace has just shown everyone a prime example of unconditional giving and the ability for us all to take action to help one another,” he said.
Taylor wants to make the fundraiser for Park View a yearly event and plans to up her donation to $2,200 next year. She said she hopes the player wearing her number 22 jersey after she graduates will keep the relationship with the school alive.
The two teams plan to foster the new relationship going by having a pizza night after their match in April.
