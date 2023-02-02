When students at the Embark Center for Self-Directed Education noticed unexplained events in their historic downtown Leesburg building, they knew who to call. Chesapeake Paranormal is a five-member volunteer squad that investigates the region’s historic buildings in search of paranormal activity.
The group of Loudoun and Frederick County, MD-based paranormal investigators found each other through a shared passion for digging into the unexplained.
“All of us have had, at some point in time, an experience of our own. And that’s what’s made us have this curiosity to try to figure it out. Do ghosts really exist?” said Chesapeake Paranormal founding member Kenda “KJo” Sovero.
The group is made up of Elizabeth Welch, Tracy Smith and Kip Ruposky of Loudoun and Sovero and Shane Rossman of New Market, MD. The members connected through regional paranormal groups and launched a local group last year.
On a recent Saturday night, the investigators returned to Embark, where they completed a successful investigation last year. The historic building on Loudoun Street was home to Leesburg’s well-known Johnston family for more than a century. The investigators were joined by Catina Franklin Sweedy, a mentor/program advisor at Embark and Charles Johnston III, a descendant of the Johnston family whose ancestor and namesake bought the stone house in 1838.
Franklin Sweedy said the first investigation was requested by students at the center who noticed unexplained activity like doors closing unexpectedly and activity in the building’s stairways.
“[The students] were like, ‘We feel like there’s energy here. We feel like it’s good.’ They were the ones who got the idea going,” she said. “It really started with them.”
Franklin Sweedy said she was initially skeptical—but also curious—during last year’s investigation but came away convinced.
“I came into it hoping to have an experience, and when we got here it really was very powerful, things that I would not have expected to experience,” she said.
Rossman said one of the investigators’ roles is to help home and business owners understand activity in their spaces.
“I think it’s a common thing that people dismiss certain things that they’re hearing, but when you bring their attention to it, all of a sudden, their senses are heightened,” he said.
The group takes a calm and conversational approach to engaging spirits, more like a fireside chat than a seance.
“It’s kind of a fluid process. We’re randomly asking questions and if something hits, we start getting responses and we go down that path,” Smith said.
“We try not to provoke. We try not to go in with negativity,” Rossman said, but added that sometimes honest questions can lead to intense responses, especially in Loudoun’s many buildings with Civil War history.
“The Civil War is a very hot topic that tends to get responses,” Welch said.
“At one residence, we got cussed out,” for mentioning that the Union had won the war, Rossman said.
The team comes prepared with specialized equipment, including cameras, microphones, temperature sensors, EMF readers that sense electrical fields, a “spirit box” that uses white noise to capture potential other-worldly communication and an Ovilus, which takes readings from the environment and translates them into words.
“It’s somewhat scientific, it’s somewhat poking around and seeing what we can do differently to get a response,” Rossman said.
But there’s an intuitive side that goes beyond the equipment.
“It’s like we have an aura about us that these things know that we’re there and what we’re there to do and they just come at us. … Once you’ve had it happen, once you hear things, you almost can’t believe it. It makes you want to experience it again and again.” Rossman said.
For the investigators, each new house or business is a chance to share a passion with like-minded people. And every investigation is free of charge.
“I lived in a house as a child where things would happen. Doors would shut, things would get moved,” Sovero said. “I noticed it as a child, and I could tell whenever I’d bring it up, the adults didn’t want to talk about it. … Why was I seeing this and why did I notice stuff that other people didn’t—or didn’t want to talk about?”
Welch, who grew up in South Carolina and now lives in Leesburg, also experienced paranormal activity in her childhood home. She said historical research is a big part of every investigation. Getting to know the people who lived and died in a home can move the investigation forward.
“We have been to places where if we bring up specific names, all of a sudden we start to get responses,” Welch said.
Welch, the mom of a young son, feels a connection with Stuart James “Jack” Johnston, who died in November 1907 at age 5. The investigators said they had a clear interaction with Jack during their first visit to Embark last year. At last week’s visit, the Chesapeake Paranormal team came prepared with toys, including a teddy bear for Jack.
“We really think Jack is here,” Welch said. “It gets emotional sometimes.”
For Charles Johnston III, who now lives in Manassas, the building was the home of his namesake, Charles A. Johnston, who bought the home in 1838, and his beloved “Granny,” Beulah Johnston, who lived in the house from 1927 until 1974. Johnston grew up nearby and visited his grandmother daily.
“Granny was marvelous. … If anybody asks me what’s my favorite house on Earth, it would be this one,” he said. Johnston’s family has connections to numerous downtown properties, and he donated a collection from his family’s illustrious history to the Thomas Balch Library in 2016. Beulah Johnston’s home was sold as a commercial property in 1974, not long before her death in 1975 at the age of 97.
Charles Johnston has followed the house’s path over the years. The building was a medical office for decades, and he was delighted when it became an educational center in 2017. Johnston reached out to the center’s founders and has shared history and photos with students and their advisors over the years.
Chesapeake Paranormal is constantly on the hunt for new locations to investigate and conducts investigations free of charge. After each investigation, the group goes through hours of audio and video recordings and presents the homeowners or businesses with a “reveal” of their findings. The group usually does one investigation each month and is booked through July.
For group members, the payoff is the thrill of discovery and access to new spaces to investigate.
“The more that happens to you, the more you want to happen to you. You’re always looking for more, looking for answers, trying to understand what’s going on and why it’s happening,” Smith said. “It’s a quest that I don’t think there’s an end to.”
For more information, go to chesapeakeparanormal.com or visit facebook.com/groups/chesapeakeparanormal to check out videos of past investigations (including the ghost who didn’t like the outcome of the Civil War).
