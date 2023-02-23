At a time when the number of people needing help to put food on the table is only growing, one of the main government programs to help them is shrinking drastically.
In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic descended on the country, governments began ramping up programs to help people at a scale not seen since the New Deal, the country’s response to the Great Depression in 1933. But while some of the New Deal’s programs—such as the Social Security Administration—became permanent parts of American society the government’s response to the pandemic disruptions was only temporary.
And next month, one of those programs, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, once known as food stamps, will shrink back down to pre-pandemic size, while the crisis for people struggling to afford food does not.
The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act signed on Dec. 29 ended the government’s SNAP emergency allotments, previously authorized in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of March 2020.
Loudoun’s Department of Family services administers SNAP benefits locally. Between the enhanced allotment and the July 2021 implementation of broad-based categorical eligibility, which simplified the requirements to qualify and raised the income cap to twice the federal poverty level, that department saw SNAP benefits climb throughout the pandemic.
For a household of four, that means an income cap of $60,000.
In February 2020, the Loudoun County staff issued just under a million dollars in SNAP benefits. In December 2022, they issued $3.42 million—more than triple the pre-pandemic amount. Similarly, before the pandemic, 4,052 households and 8,142 individuals received SNAP benefits. In December 2022, 6,136 households, 12,841 people, did. In famously wealthy Loudoun, roughly one out of every 32 people was buying food with SNAP.
And even today, more people are applying for SNAP benefits for the first time. The county saw 250 new applications in February 2020, and 513 new applications in December 2022.
“We’ve seen a steady incline in the number of people that are eligible for the SNAP programs, so consistently from month to month it has increased,” Loudoun Public Benefits Program Manager Chris Slagle said.
One person who will feel that change, an older woman living on disability benefits, said the change will leave her with $53 a month to buy groceries. She and her adult daughter agreed to tell their story on condition of anonymity.
$53 A Month
Unable to stand or walk for long periods of time, she has been living on a fixed income for years. And being on a fixed income often comes with more expenses rather than less. She has health problems including diabetes, high cholestorol, and rheumatoid arthritis, restricting her diet and requiring a range of medicines and tests.
“Everything I can eat, salmon, fish, those are very expensive. The things that I can eat are very expensive,” she said.
“That’s basically what she does with her special diet, is budgeting, figuring some days we’ll be able to have salad, some days she’ll have maybe just a few almonds, because she has to really watch what she eats,” her daughter said.
While spirited and outspoken, she walks slowly and carefully, with a cane. She also tries to volunteer at a food pantry, but she has to be careful in a busy place like that—if somebody jostles her and she falls, she’ll likely break something.
The family came to Virginia from New York City, where her daughter remembered going to “maybe six different stores” comparing prices. They came to Virginia to get away from the city’s high cost of living.
One day, the woman went to babysit for her daughter, planning to stay for a few days, and five years later, she’s still there. They share their home with her daughter’s fiancé and her three grandchildren, one a newborn.
The high prices caught up to them in Virginia, as did the pandemic. Her daughter was working for a tour company and lost her job in the early days of the pandemic. Her daughter had a little money saved and was able to make rent until she found a new job, where she works now. And recently, her nephew, who works contract jobs, has moved in too while he gets on his feet.
“He’s a young man, and I know he wants his privacy, but he said ‘I can’t afford it, grandma,’” she said.
She tries to help with watching the kids while her daughter and fiancé work. “Never mind childcare,” her daughter said, mentioning the costs for childcare in Loudoun.
“Oh, childcare, forget about it,” she said.
In her case, the enhanced allotment added $200 a month to her SNAP benefits. That adds to a $1,000 monthly fixed income.
That kind of scraping to get by puts lives on hold. The woman said her grandson left college and is working now, with no immediate plans to go back.
“He said, ‘how? I can’t even pay rent anymore,’” she said.
And trying to get by on that kind of income only compounds health problems.
“It’s not that she doesn’t want to eat healthy, she does, and she wants to lose the weight, and the way she does is sometimes very unhealthy, like not eating for a whole day,” her daughter said.
“We are not healthy, and we want to live longer for our grandkids. I wish I could see my great-grandkids,” she said.
As for the $53 a month, she said—“might as well don’t give it to me.”
“If I lived by myself, I would die of hunger. Especially with the rent, too,” she said. “I can’t imagine rent that high. And sometimes I have to buy my medicine.”
“Basically, I think they need to wake up and see that poor is there. Inflation is there. It’s not going to go away. There’s no more middle class. The average American in suffering,” her daughter said.
An Investment
“Something that I feel is important to talk about is the SNAP return on investment in the community,” Slagle said. “Because SNAP is a program that, once you receive those benefits, you are using them in the community.”
She pointed out research by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that estimated every $5 of SNAP benefit spent generates as much as $9 in economic activity.
“It’s injecting immediate revenue into grocery stores, local businesses, farmers markets,” Slagle said. “So when someone receives SNAP benefits, it allows them to defray the cost of food and be able to utilize some of their funds for other things, such as utilities and rent.”
It can be particularly beneficial for the typically small, local businesses at farmers markets—the Virginia Fresh Match program doubles the value of SNAP benefits spent at participating markets. According to the program website, the Leesburg and Cascades farmers markets are included, as are the nearby Chantilly and Herndon markets.
Instead, the reduced benefit will put more pressure on already-busy nonprofits.
Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said that nonprofit served 12,000 separate people last year. Of those, about 20% said they were also on SNAP.
“So we know that that portion, in addition to the SNAP that they were receiving, also needed some additional food assistance,” she said. “So we are preparing for increased need, which is already on top of the need that we're already seeing in the community because of inflation.”
Although the numbers they’re seeing come to their door for help are down from the pandemic peak, they’ve never come close to pre-pandemic levels. Montgomery said they’re still serving two and a half times as many people as before the pandemic began.
And instead of an emergency helping hand to get through a difficult time, she said nonprofits are increasingly becoming a regular part of household budgets.
“The charitable food network was not ever meant to be the total safety net for hunger,” Montgomery said. “It takes a multitude of programs and things coming together to be able to help give people that support.”
The nonprofit gives clients voluntary questionnaires to get a sense of the need in the community. One such survey conducted from November to January asked if over the past year clients had faced a choice between buying food and paying for something else. Almost half of people said they’d had to choose between food and utilities, or housing. More than 30% of people selected medical care. They could have been choosing among several—the survey allowed people to mark multiple answers.
Another question asked what other items would be most important to offer at the nonprofit. The top answers were cleaning products, toilet paper, personal and dental hygiene products and menstrual products, followed by diapers.
“We know that they’re struggling to pay their basic bills, and yet the majority are working. We have a really low unemployment rate,” she said.
Loudoun Hunger, like other hunger nonprofits, is working on ways to increase access to both their services and others. They are helping people connect to other nonprofit and government services, including signing up for benefits like SNAP.
She encouraged people who are collecting benefits to reach out to their benefits worker to make sure they’re maximizing those. Others can check to see if they’re eligible for benefits without knowing it.
If you are looking for help with food, or want to volunteer or donate to one of Loudoun’s hunger nonprofits, go to loudounfeeds.org.
