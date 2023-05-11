Amid Rising College Tuition Costs, Alternative Career Paths Gain Traction

Amid rising college costs, Loudoun County offers alternative education and career options for students and adults wanting to pursue professions outside of the traditional four-year college route.
Fees are higher across the board for public, private nonprofit and private for-profit schools. Between 1980 and 2020, the average price of tuition, fees, and room and board for an undergraduate degree increased 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
But for students who want a good job without the cost of college, there are plenty of options right here in Loudoun.
One option that is available to Loudoun County residents comes from the Northern Virginia Community College, outside of the traditional two-year associate degrees that are often associated with community colleges. NVCC offers a wide variety of certificate programs designed to get students ready for the workforce quickly.
Loudoun Campus Provost Julie Leidig said NVCC also coordinates with the commonwealth to be part of a short-term program called FastForward that helps students get certified in high-demand jobs as well as providing financial assistance.
The credential programs are on average six to 12 weeks long and are available both online and in-person. Some certification categories available at NVCC include human resources, clinical medical assistant, veterinary technology, commercial driving, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and information technology.
Leidig said that the school also partners with companies to help students who earn their certifications find their place in the workforce.
“The thing that I’m really excited about that we’ve developed recently is the guaranteed interview program,” she said. “So, an employer can say … ‘I really want to be first out of the chute to interview any graduates from your program,’ and they can sign up for that. So, the students know if they take the program and finish it, they’re guaranteed an interview with certain employers. And that gives them a leg up to get the job.”
The school also provides a job board with paid internship opportunities.
Leidig said the school is working to break what she calls “the paper ceiling,” an expectation by many employers that their employees have four-year college degrees even if the skills can be obtained without them.
“We have an increasing number of employers in the technology industries that are beginning to understand that they need to reexamine what baseline are they putting out there for the minimum qualifications for a job,” she said. “… Here we have students that are graduating with these amazing skill sets in programming and cybersecurity, and cloud computing and AI, and yet some employers, they can’t get through the door because they don’t have that four-year degree. So, we are really working nationally to change that.”
Another career path available for those not interested in spending four years at college is provided by Loudoun Fire and Rescue.
The requirements to become a county firefighter and EMT include being 18 years or older, having a high school diploma or passing a General Educational Development test, having a valid driver’s license and being drug and tobacco-free by the time of hire.
If hired, the department provides training to recruits with a six-to-seven-month academy that encompasses emergency medical treatment, fire suppression and physical fitness. Training is a four-day, 40-hour work week. Recruits achieve a variety of certifications throughout the training such as the Virginia Department of Fire Programs Firefighter I and II, National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and Mayday/Rapid Intervention Team Training.
Deputy Chief of Human Resources Paul Musser Jr. said that the department is in the process of transitioning to continuous hiring.
In the past, the department opened to receive applications only when there was a need to hire. Now, Musser said they are working to keep the application process open continuously.
“What we’ll have is an established eligibility list so that if, next month, 20 people walk out the door, I have 20 people that I can call and say, ‘Congratulations, you’re hired,’” he said.
Applicants on the eligibility list would have already cleared the department’s application process which includes an online test, a physical ability test, a physical examination, a polygraph, interviews and a background check.
Musser said there is a need for firefighters and that the department has seen a sharp decline in applicants in recent years.
“We used to get hundreds and hundreds of applications; I’m talking 600 to a thousand … This current process for the class in July, we had 234 applications,” he said.
Out of those 234 initial applications, only 40 will be starting at the fire academy in July.
First-year benefits include a base pay of approximately $55,000, six weeks of paid family medical leave, tuition assistance, health and medical insurance and retirement benefits.
The department also partners with Academies of Loudoun to provide training to students in their junior and senior years of high school.
Loudoun County Public Schools also offers a variety of support for students looking to enter the workforce right after graduation. One of these options is a high school whose majority of students are already in the workforce, some with full-time jobs.
In its second year of operation, William O. Robey High School is Loudoun County’s first non-traditional high school and serves students who are working, parenting or need to earn credits more quickly than other high schools allow. Scheduling options include 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Any student enrolled in LCPS can apply to transfer to William O. Robey.
Director of School Counseling Amy Carroll said last year 30 students graduated, and they are expecting a similar number this year.
Carroll said that another option she recommends for students at all Loudoun County high schools is to take Career and Technical Education Courses.
“In that way, they can be exposed to the careers and even gain the certifications that they need to work in those industries,” she said.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) drew attention to the need for Career and Technical Education programs with a recent visit to the Academies of Loudoun.
“For some, traditional college is great. For some, other education paths are better. That is why as mayor, then governor and now in the Senate, I’ve really tended to focus on career and technical education,” he said during the visit. “There is a renaissance in the country around CTE and it’s really exciting to see.”
High school CTE options include accounting, cyber security, cosmetology, welding, project management, technical drawing and design, masonry and building construction.
There is also a variety of internships and apprenticeship programs available for students looking to gain work experience instead of attending a four-year college.
Organizations that work together with LCPS to offer these programs include Ace Handyman Services, IBEW Local 26, Allan Myers, Baker Concrete Construction, Beckstrom Electric, D&V Autobody, Defense Intelligence Agency, Ennis Electric, Environmental Enhancements, Loudoun County Animal Services, Special Olympics Area 14 and Vulcan Materials.
LCPS hosts an Apprenticeship Fair each year attended by these companies and others for students grades eight to 12.
Carroll said that almost every Loudoun County High School has a career specialist to help students find a path that is right for them.
To learn more about NVCC’s FastForward certification program go to fastforwardva.org. Learn more about Loudoun Fire-Rescue at loudoun.gov/fire, and learn about attending William O. Robey High School at lcps.org/robey.
