On Aug. 8 the School Board adopted its $1.67 billion fiscal year 2024 budget, approving a 5.8% districtwide average pay increase for all eligible full-time employees, according to administrators. But some employees, hourly cafeteria monitors, instead got about a 13% pay cut.
Korrie Tosh, a substitute cafeteria monitor, said she was shocked when she and her colleagues found out about the pay cut last week—13 days before school starts—when a newly hired cafeteria monitor got her letter of employment with a $15.65 hourly pay rate, a $2.39 reduction and undoing years of raises.
That was followed by an email to cafeteria monitors on Aug. 16 in the late afternoon, officially notifying them of a drop in hourly rates and drop in pay for the 2023-24 school year. For fiscal year 2023, cafeteria monitors made $18.04 an hour. The letter told them they would be dropping from band five to band two in the system’s banded pay structure, an hourly pay of $15.65.
And shortly before 10 a.m. Aug. 17, cafeteria monitors got a second email informing them the pay cut was delayed until July 1, 2024. It also noted that next year’s lower rate of $15.65 is subject to change pending the adoption of the FY25 budget.
The email cited “multiple factors, including the delay of this year’s budget process.”
“Cafeteria monitors provide an essential service to their school,” Tosh said. “They ensure that any potential disruptions to the lunch hour are handled quickly before there is a possibility of escalation.”
Tosh said neither the pay decrease nor the lack of notification was acceptable and said many cafeteria monitors reached out to the division’s Human Resources and Talent Development to get information. Some even reached out to School Board members. Tosh said she reached out to both Denise Corbo (At-Large) and Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn).
“I was confused on the reasoning as I had recently read a news article and a message from the Acting Superintendent that most of the staff employed by LCPS received a 5% raise,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting a pay raise, but neither was I expecting a decrease in pay.”
Sandi Long, a cafeteria monitor for the past seven years, said she was shocked and outraged when she learned of the pay cut and said when she looked into it more it was clear cafeteria monitors were the only position out of 60 on the hourly banded rate scale that was getting a pay cut and moved to a lower band.
Shortly after cafeteria monitors were informed their pay would stay the same for this year, Corbo shared a statement on the cuts and reversal on Facebook, saying school administrators did not tell School Board members about the pay cut before their budget vote.
“Thank you to the cafeteria monitors who reached out to [the] board when they were notified of a significant pay cut. I immediately sent an email to the acting superintendent and his staff who confirmed they reduced the pay in the FY24 budget and did not inform the board. After evaluating and reconsidering the impact, I’m grateful to the acting superintendent and his staff who notified the board today that they will reinstate the original pay,” she posted.
She also said she plans to seek policy changes so the board “has the opportunity for oversight going forward.”
Tosh said knowing it will be another year before her pay is cut will give her time to consider if she’s willing to do the same job for less pay.
“It will also give the schools more time to hire a replacement and not be more understaffed than they already are,” she said.
“While I am extremely relieved that our pay will stay at our FY23 rate, for now, it is important to understand how necessary our job as cafeteria monitors is to the care and safety of our youngest students during their lunch period,” Long said. “We are responsible for so much more than just keeping a clean and sanitized environment, such as being first responders to medical emergencies like choking, allergies, falls/broken bones, seizures and diabetic needs, which I have personally been involved with in my time as a monitor.”
Long also said cafeteria monitors are part of the first line of defense for school wide emergencies during lunch, like fires, tornadoes and violent intruders.
Cafeteria monitors had been on the band five scale since, 2019 making $17.00 an hour. That increased in FY22 to $17.60 an hour, and again in FY23 to $18.04.
Each band level describes different skill levels required to be at that band. Band two is described as a routine or entry-level worker or a specialty support worker, according to the division’s website. Band five is described as proficient to mid-level unskilled labor work, proficient to mid-level semi-skilled administrative or clerical work, and routine or entry level semi-skilled trade or medical support work.
This action, at the same time another high paid person has been added to the staff in a newly created “chief of communication and community engagement” office! It’s long past time to clean out the layers that reside at 21000 Education Court. Electing a new school board needs to be the first item of business!
Gee, I wonder what's going to happen? Let me share. They will strike. That will cause disruption that will harm, once again, the kids, and the clown-show that is called LCSB will cave and give them raises, which they should have done in the first place.
LCSB could easily fund this if they didn't move forward with that $11M bathroom s-show. As well as cutting the admin staff in Ashburn by at least 50%.
If I were a worker in the cafeteria and saw that everyone but them got raises, BYE BYE!
We got dopes running this show
