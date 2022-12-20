With hospitals in the region experiencing continued, severe capacity shortages because of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, health officials are urging people to take precautions.
“COVID mitigation strategies taken over the past few years were also helpful at reducing infections from other common respiratory viruses. These viruses are now able to spread more easily,” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend stated. “We recommend taking all precautions to prevent illness, starting with vaccines for the flu and COVID-19—including all boosters available—and incorporating steps like hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home and keeping children out of school when they are sick, and other mitigation strategies.”
Hospital emergency rooms, in particular, continue to see a surge in patients, leading to longer wait times expected to last through the winter. Members of the Northern Virginia Emergency Response System urged people, especially more vulnerable people such as young children and older adults, to take precautions and if they need help, to get it from the right provider, which is not always the emergency room.
“We want to ensure all Northern Virginians are informed on seeking the right care at the right time at the right place,” NVERS Executive Director Kristin Nickerson stated. “For example, seeking care from your primary care provider, a community clinic or an urgent care may be less time consuming and less costly than going straight to the emergency room.”
Officials urged precautions such as getting current on flu and COVID-19 vaccines, regular hand washing, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and staying home when sick. They also urged considering social distancing or wearing a face mask and avoiding crowded and indoor areas, especially for people who are more likely to get very sick from respiratory illnesses, or around people whose vaccination status you don’t know.
More information about vaccination is at vaccinate.virginia.gov and vaccines.gov.
NVERS is a collaboration of the region’s healthcare and public safety systems, including 16 acute care hospitals and 29 localities, coordinating a regional approach to emergency preparedness and response.
