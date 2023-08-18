America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride once again rolled through downtown Leesburg Friday, Aug. 18.
Hundreds of motorcyclists made their annual trek from Somerset, PA, where a hijacked Boeing 757, United Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 following a passenger revolt, killing everyone aboard and averting a planned attack on the U.S. capitol. From the Flight 93 National Memorial they rode down King Street on their way to the Pentagon, before turning north again to New York City and the site of the former World Trade Center, both sites that were struck by hijacked airliners during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Leesburg resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Frank Holtz salutes riders as they pass through Leesburg Aug. 18. The riders were part of America’s 9/11 motorcycle ride.
