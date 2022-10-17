Eleven parents who filed suit against the Loudoun County Public School system, the School Board and several administrators over student gender identity policies last week submitted an amended complaint after a judge said their initial filing was too broad.
The amended complaint removes Loudoun County Public Schools as a defendant as well as individual School Board members Jeff Morse (Dulles), Denise Corbo (At large), Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run), John Beatty (Catoctin) and Tom Marshall (Leesburg).
The amended complaint states the defendants have violated the plaintiff’s rights “intentionally and systematically” and lists the adoption of Policies 1040 and 8040 and the implementation of Regulation 8040, “and the adoption of dogmatic adherence to pushing the ‘Social Emotional Learning’ (“SEL”) curriculum in place of core academic subjects,” according to the complaint.
Policy 1040 deals with the equal opportunity for equitable, safe and inclusive environment. On Feb. 26, 2019, the School Board amended Policy 1040, changing the language from “equal education and employment opportunities” to “equal opportunities” and added “ancestry,” “sexual orientation,” and “gender identity” to the protected categories, according to the complaint.
Policy 1040 again was amended in December 2020 in anticipation of new required model polices from the Virginia Department of Education regarding the treatment of transgender students.
Policy 8040 was approved Aug. 11, 2021 and deals with the rights of transgender and gender expansive students and was developed and adopted to meet the requirements of Virginia House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 161 that lead to model polices created by the VDOE in 2021.
Additionally, the amended complaint dropped a claim alleging tortious interference with parental rights. The plaintiffs are seeking a trial by jury.
The original lawsuit alleged taxpayer dollars are being used to advance a “woke” agenda or racial and gender indoctrination.
Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr., in his Sept. 22 opinion ruled the original filing wasn’t specific enough, saying “throughout the complaint, the allegations speak of actions affecting ‘children’ and ‘parents’ with no indication that these effects are ‘particularized’ or ‘personalized’ to [the] Plaintiffs and their children.”
Fleming also wrote the complaint was a “broadside attack” on what the School Board is teaching in the schools, rather than giving specific incidents where the plaintiff’s children were targeted.
Fleming dismissed Loudoun County Public Schools as a defendant, saying the school division was “not a legal entity capable of suing or being sued.”
Fleming gave the plaintiffs until Oct. 13 to file an amended complaint. The parents filed an objection to the order on Sept. 22.
Alexandria attorney Jesse R. Binnall filed the complaint on behalf of the parents.
The lawsuit was announced by America First Legal on June 29. AFL is led by senior members of the Trump Administration committed to promoting the America First moment, according to its website. The board of directors includes Stephen Miller who served as Trump’s senior policy advisor and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
