Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares at a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Loudoun County Courthouse argued Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policies comply with federal and state nondiscrimination laws.
Earlier in the day Miyares’s office issued an opinion on the policies, which at the press conference he called a “quasi-judicial ruling.” Miyares argued the model policies are also legal under Title IX and the Virginia Human Rights Act and that local school boards are “required to adopt policies that are consistent with them.”
The new model policies have been criticized for reversing previous protections for transgender students and for going against medical guidance on gender-affirming treatment for transgender children by groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. New Loudoun Superintendent Aaron Spence at a press conference Aug. 8 said the division’s intention would be to make sure its policies are not in conflict with state or federal laws. Loudoun County Public Schools has not made an official decision on the new policies.
“This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginian’s already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Parents, not government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government,” Miyares wrote in the opinion.
Miyares reiterated this statement Thursday afternoon in Loudoun, saying “that should not be considered a controversial statement.”
He said the policies were rooted in common sense and the law, and that parents have the right to be part of big decisions like a child changing their gender identity. He wrote in his opinion that the model polices of 2021 were withdrawn because they “promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools” and because they didn’t take into account “fundamental and consequential legal principles” that impact how schools educate students.
Miyares said the model policies also address Title IX issues in athletics, and argued they protect women’s sports and the right to privacy in bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight trips.
Asked about the Virginia High School League’s statement about not changing its nine-year-old policy on the treatment of transgender students to match the new model policies, Miyares said he hoped they meet soon to evaluate it.
“My understanding is they have not had an actual meeting,” he said. “Our hope is that they will look at the governor’s model polices and re-evaluate it.”
Loudoun Now received an emailed statement from VHSL spokesperson Mike McCall in August that cited a July 24 advisory sent by VHSL Executive Director John D. “Billy” Haun to schools, superintendents, and school board members that their current policy met the needs of the League’s member schools and he recommended it stay the same.
Miyares said if a parent and a child want to discuss and decide together what pronouns to use, they can do that and notify the school of that decision.
“That is exactly what the model policies say, it is saying you cannot cut out the parent. A teacher and minor child cannot suddenly decide to ignore a parent’s involvement in such a huge life decision,” he said.
Asked about situations where a teacher worries a child could be abused if their parent became involved in changing pronouns, he said it was every teacher’s duty to report suspected abuse to law enforcement. Miyares said the model polices allow for those instances where a child might be abused and said those evaluations can be made on a case-by-case basis.
Miyares said Thursday afternoon that any parent who feels their rights have been violated in divisions where the district has decided to ignore the model policies has a right to sue, and said his office will review those cases and claims on a case by case basis and may join those cases.
“That is what every single school division has to recognize at this moment,” he said.
He said under the model policies a teacher choosing to not call a student by their desired pronouns citing religious beliefs would likely be looked at on a case-by-case basis as well.
So far Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington, Prince William County Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools have decided to continue using their current transgender policies which offer greater protections for transgender students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.