About 70 people from around Loudoun County met Wednesday night with Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior to discuss what they plan to do going forward about Loudoun County Public Schools and the School Board following the release of the scathing report from a special grand jury.
The report revealed how the school division handled two sexual assault cases and resulted in the firing of superintendent Scott Ziegler as well as three misdemeanor charges brought against him and one felony charge of perjury brought against school Public Information Officer Wayde Byard.
Prior said the meeting was to regroup after the report revealed failings by the administration and to ensure supporters were on the same page going into 2023 and the School Board election. He said the eyes of the country have been on Loudoun County and he thinks it will stay that way for a while.
Fight for Schools has been actively involved in issues involving the School Board since April 2021 when it held rallies and spoke out against what it portrayed as Critical Race Theory in the school system. On its website, the organization describes itself as “a non-partisan political action committee that focuses on electing common sense candidates committed to policies that support equal opportunity, tolerance, meritocracy and achievement.”
Prior said with the unsealing of the special grand jury report vindicated the work of parents who have been working to get people to understand what is going on in the school division, but said they must move beyond a focus on individual issues.
“Are you going to rail against critical race theory and Policy 8040 and books in the library? I’m sure people are going to do that and that is their right, but the problems go much deeper, and the problems need to be fixed and it shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” he said. “They should be something that people say, ‘yeah we should set up a system where the marketplace of ideas thrive’ and I think that needs to be the mission and everyone needs to be rowing in the same direction going forward to make sure that happens.”
He called for parents to support broader structural changes within the administration and on the School Board as they move into the new year and the 2023 elections. He said those changes include a rebalancing by cutting out some administrative positions from the top, including salaries and adding more help at the bottom by giving full time assistants to School Board members.
“I think the school board fully neglected its duty,” Prior said in regard to the sexual assault scandal. “But this administration is so big and so unwieldy, and it controls the school board, and it interferes with teachers, and it interferes with parents and there is this feeling of ‘how do we fix that?’” he said. Prior also said none of the current School Board members should seek reelection.
“There is just too much history, too much from that report and there is just no way for them to regain trust. There needs to be a clean slate of people and if they aren’t going to step down, they should probably really think about not running again,” he said.
Elizabeth Boyko, a parent and supporter of the PAC, said she came to the meeting to hear what Prior had to say and to see what the next steps are for parents.
“I think the focus from Loudoun County needs to be on educating the kids and that has gotten lost in this entire mess. … It should be about educating the kids and what we are doing to produce good citizens and good students,” she said, adding that anyone elected to the School Board needs to be invested in that mindset.
Although he is a former Trump administration appointee who has a career in communications for Republican candidates and Fight for School is a political action committee that has only supported Republican candidates to date, Prior said he doesn’t want an all conservative, or all Republican, or all Democrat board. He said all nine members should be “committed to the same general principal of institutional reform, oversite, and who are responsible and accountable.”
“I would encourage all groups to stop trying to fight with other people you may disagree with on things and find that common ground and stop attacking other members of the community, and that goes for both sides,” Prior said.
