Following uproar after a report on expenses by a Loudoun delegation’s trip to Ghana to sign a new sister city agreement, Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) has proposed new travel policies specific to county board members.
Currently, supervisors traveling on county business are subject to the same travel policy as county employees or other elected officials. Umstattd’s proposal would set up new, stricter policies specific to supervisors. For example, current county policy holds that “the most economical and efficient mode and route of travel will be used and that all travel is necessary to accomplish the County’s business,” and fees to upgrade travel accommodations are allowable “only with Department Head or designee approval” and with documentation. It also states that “international travel, when it exceeds 10 hours, will be an approved expense at the business class or equivalent rate.” The Ghana delegation, which included three county supervisors, booked business-class overnight red-eye flights to and from Ghana, each over 10 hours.
Umstattd’s proposed rules instead would direct board members and their district office staff members to fly “the equivalent of economy or the cheapest available option, whichever costs less, regardless of the length of the flight,” with an option to upgrade at their own expense.
They would also discourage board members and their district office staff from traveling internationally “unless their physical presence is required to sign the necessary documents establishing a formal relationship between Loudoun County and either the destination jurisdiction or a business being recruited by Loudoun County for investment in Loudoun County,” instead encouraging singing those documents locally or electronically.
They would also require the full Board of Supervisors to approve a travel itinerary and estimated costs in advance of any county-funded travel by board members or their staff. And the proposed rules would hold that any costs “are not essential to enacting a formal relationship with the foreign jurisdiction or the actual recruitment of a foreign business to Loudoun County” would not be covered, and that “only the Board member whose signature is required may use tax dollars collected in Loudoun County for travel to and from, or entrance into, the site where a formal signing of essential documents occurs.”
A Loudoun delegation to sign a new sister city agreement in Tema, Ghana in June faced criticism after a report highlighting expenses such as beachfront hotel accommodations and business-class plane tickets. The county-funded delegation included Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Lage), Supervisors Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), along with two of their district office staff members, a Leesburg resident who helped create the sister city partnership, and Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. Others, including Randall’s husband, also traveled with the group but not at county expense.
A key criticism was that taxpayers funded the trip; Randall has pointed out that they were likely not Loudoun taxpayers. Expenses for her and her chief of staff were paid by the Economic Development Authority with funding from the transient occupancy tax, a tax on short-term overnight accommodations, typically paid by visitors to Loudoun. That funding came from a portion of the tax that, under state law, must be used to promote tourism and travel, rather than added to the county’s General Fund.
Umstattd’s rules would apply to any trip funded with “tax dollars collected in Loudoun County,” encompassing any revenue source including the transient occupancy tax.
Saines and Glass funded the trip out of their district office budgets, funds each supervisor receives annually for their office and the same fund from which district office staff are paid. Supervisors have broad authority over their district office budget, which are funded from the county General Fund.
Randall’s decision to fund trips during her term through the Economic Development Authority, a separate political subdivision of the commonwealth with its own budget, is unusual. Previous board chairs have typically either reimbursed their travel through the typical county government channels or seen their bill footed by private entities or host governments. The Economic Development Authority received a transfer of restricted transient occupancy tax funding specifically to reimburse travel expenses; the authority is primarily funded through fees it charges when selling bonds.
How soon until election day? Three months? That seems like an eternity.
Randall & Co. have abused Loudoun citizens and taxpayers long enough.
Obfuscation.
The problem is the people who abused the guidance.
Ironic, since you don't see what you just admitted.
