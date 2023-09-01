Supervisors on Tuesday will consider studying neighboring jurisdictions’ travel policies, following a conservative uproar over recent visits to Loudoun’s international sister cities.
If approved, county staff members would study other county government’s travel policies and develop a new policy for travel by county supervisors. It’s a step back from Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd’s (D-Leesburg) proposal in July for new, more restrictive policies on county-funded travel by supervisors.
The discussion comes after an uproar in conservative media over a county delegation’s travel expenses on a visit to Tema, Ghana, Loudoun’s newest sister city. County supervisors’ publicly funded travel expenses fall under the same policies as county government employees; Umstattd’s proposal would have set up separate, more restrictive policies specific to supervisors.
The study proposal on the board’s Sept. 5 agenda also comes from the office of Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), rather than Umstattd’s office.
If approved, Saines’s plan directs county staff to study travel policies in Fairfax County, Prince William County, Montgomery County, MD, Prince George’s County, MD and Frederick County, MD, and develop a travel policy proposal for Loudoun supervisors and their aides.
As in Loudoun, travel policies across the region—and in many governments—generally follow federal General Services Administration rates and policies for travel expenses, sometimes with some local modifications. Montgomery County, MD, for example, follows GSA rates, but restricts county-funded travel to states that restrict access to reproductive health care, a policy put in place after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Some of Loudoun’s rules for travel expenses are already more restrictive than federal rules. For example, Loudoun policy has employees flying coach, but allows an upgrade to business class for international flights over 10 hours. By contrast, federal policy allows flying business class under a range of circumstance, including if employees are required to report to duty the next day or sooner—or on any international flight.
Federal policy allows business class airline tickets on any flight to or from destinations outside the continental U.S., which includes Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, and any other country, including neighboring Canada and Mexico. Federal travelers may also upgrade to business class on the government dime for a number of other reasons, such as if flight time, including layovers, is more than 14 hours; if necessary to accommodate a disability or other special need; in “exceptional security circumstances;” or if coach is unavailable.
Deep 6 the sister city program and any supervisor that availed themselves of taxpayer money to further this charade.
I didn't realize WJLA was conservative or right-wing media but they are among the media outlets who have most covered the "Junket-Gate" fiasco. There is virtually no reason a Loudoun County board member should need to fly internationally, at tax-payer expense, to conduct business.
In all my years living abroad, I NEVER flew anything but coach. In all my years flying domestically, I flew business class twice and that was on AirTrans airway where the business class ticket allowed me to reschedule w/o fee and was only $25 more than coach.
The idea that our public servants have to visit 5-star resorts in Africa and South America, doing the people's business, is simply nonsense. If these public servants had any sense of shame they would have already resigned. They all need to be shown the door in November.
This is a bi-partisan issue. Matthew Letourneau, a Republican, took a similar junket. The Democrats aren't the only ones at fault. If Loudoun must have "Sister Cities," all of this travel nonsense should be done via zoom. Stop cheating the taxpayers! Welcome to September Loudoun!
Something we can agree on. There is no need for these junkets whether left right or in the middle.
It would appear that Koran (bag tax) Saines is not going to give up access to the good life at tax payer expense easily.
