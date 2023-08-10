When the county government needs something especially difficult done, when a major project needs putting back on track, when the chief executive needs brutal honesty and every detail right, Loudoun has a go-to guy.
And after 26 years working for Loudoun County through some of the biggest changes in its history, Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd is retiring.
Loudoun looks very different today from the county Yudd moved to almost 30 years ago. At the time, its growth boom was just beginning.
“Like many people, I moved here because I had a young family and we were looking for a place to raise my family,” he said. “We decided on South Riding in the mid ‘90s, and were one of the early residents,” he said.
At the time, he was working for an engineering firm in Maryland, and wanted to cut down on his commute. He joined the county government in 1997, starting as the division manager for land use review in the Department of Planning. He recalled that at the time, Brambleton had been approved but not built, and the intersection of Ryan Road and Belmont Ridge Road, today in the heart of Brambleton, was a sod farm.
From his work in the private sector, he’d already had the same introduction to public planning many government planners do: spending plenty of hours in meetings with the community fielding questions—or just getting yelled at.
“I really kind of cut my teeth on going in front of groups when they didn't want to hear what you had to say. And for many years here at the county in the beginning of my career, I would be the one sent out to speak to groups about something that was happening,” Yudd said. “And you have to have a special affinity for community service to be able to succeed at that.”
His team of about 10 planners worked on any rezoning cases that came through—and around that time, that small staff was taking rezoning cases that would help set the course through a sea changes in Loudoun.
In those early days of Loudoun’s explosive growth, the biggest question was how to manage it. Yudd said county government staff and elected supervisors learned to work closely together to tackle that challenge.
“The moving vans were coming, it felt like, daily,” he said. “And so the most acute feeling of, ‘what are we going to do?’ was trying to help the school system deliver the school seats that they needed—not a couple years from now—but next September.”
He recalled that one of the biggest rezonings in those early days was for telecommunications giant WorldCom, with a plan approved in 1998 bringing in more than a million square feet of development and a huge economic development win.
Before those plans could come to fruition, WorldCom was felled by an accounting scandal led by its senior executives. The company was bought by Verizon, which today has its smaller Verizon Business headquarters on that land. And all around it are data centers—part of the largest concentration of data centers in the planet at Data Center Alley, a defining feature of Loudoun’s economy and development that can trace its roots to those early days of Yudd’s tenure.
In 2000, the county zoning administrator ruled that data centers—a term that would not appear in Loudoun’s zoning ordinance until years later—were permitted in the same areas as office development.
“To see that type of shift to meet the objective of fostering non-residential development was huge,” Yudd said. At that time, Loudoun’s ability to attract non-residential development, part of the long effort to take some of the burden off residential taxpayers, was limited. Today, the question is how to limit that industry’s growth.
“Nowadays, there's definitely the debate of, ‘should you still allow all this data center development,’” Yudd said. “That will be future plan amendment and zoning ordinance work, just like it required planning and zoning work to address our growth management issues. So it’s still a critical time. After all we’ve been through with all the planning and regulatory work that’s occurred in the county, there’s still an awful lot of it that will be needed in the future.”
Over the course of his career in Loudoun, he’s also seen long-term visions successfully carried out. He said one of the county’s major accomplishments is its Countywide Transportation Plan—and how the government has stuck to it. It’s the document that lays out the county’s long-term vision for its transportation network, and has guided work like the years-long project to turn Rt. 7 into a limited-access highway, with traffic flowing uninterrupted over a handful of interchanges instead of making frequent stops at stoplights and intersections.
And despite the traffic relief, that wasn’t always a popular plan—especially among business owners who were losing their direct access to one of the county’s main thoroughfares.
“There's very few jurisdictions that have put their vision down on a piece of paper and then lived by it,” he said.
One of the other biggest changes, he said, was when the county government began to grow the staff needed to do that work. For many years, he recalled, while the county grew, the county government had not.
“The very early days, it felt like help is not coming, so you're going to have to figure this out. That's a very blunt way of describing it, but that is how it felt,” he said. “No matter what the demands were and how critical they were to the community success, you needed to make it happen. And I, for one, was very proud to be part of that, but it was challenging.”
Yudd’s boss, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet, joined the county in 2009, and under Hemstreet and subsequent Boards of Supervisors, the county government began to grow to address the magnitude of their job.
Time and again when the county government has hit a roadblock, Hemstreet pointed his chief deputy at it, and saw the problem come unstuck.
When the effort to rewrite the county’s comprehensive plan began to drag from 18 months to more than two years, Yudd was put in charge to get the project back on track. After that project wrapped up and work moved on to writing a new zoning ordinance to implement that plan, Yudd said he told Hemstreet time and again he wouldn’t run that project. But as that work, too, dragged on—originally it was to planned to get to supervisors for final talks in July 2021—Yudd took it on.
Hemstreet said Yudd is always methodical and thorough in his work, and that kind of work builds trust.
“Charles for a long time—I guess probably eight, nine years now—has been kind of my go-to person for everything that is difficult,” Hemstreet said. “He has earned that—or got volunteered into that—because of his capabilities. Charles is dedicated to coming out with a product that is as close to perfect as it can be.”
As he steps away, Yudd will hand the keys to someone who has spent her entire career in Loudoun County government, as one of its rapidly rising stars.
Newly promoted Deputy County Administrator Erin McLellan joined Loudoun County government first in 2005 as a management fellow, and then in 2006 as a human resources policy and research analyst directly after earning her master of public administration degree from the University of Alabama. Since then, she has risen steadily through the county government, repeatedly promoted becoming the county’s chief financial officer and director of the Department of Finance and Budget, then assistant county administrator, and now deputy administrator.
She said Yudd was one of her first supervisors.
“He always gives me the unvarnished truth, which, sometimes, you don’t really want to hear what you need to hear,” she joked. And she said she’s learned a lot from him in the time they’ve worked together, watching him tackle and calmly untangle any project he’s handed.
“It's great working with Charles. He is a well of knowledge,” she said. “So, I can bring up the most random, obscure thing, or I think it's random and obscure, and he's like, ‘oh yeah, back in 1998 we did X-Y-Z.’ And it's always so helpful, because the story always comes with ‘and here's how you apply it to your situation.’”
As to how he decided it’s the right time to retire, he gives a characteristically Charles Yudd answer: He did the math.
“The way the [Virginia] retirement structure works is, once you reach a certain point, you’re better off not being in the system,” Yudd said. “And I do feel for the county. We just have some great folks that are here that are already to step up and get into it. And so I just think it was the right time for me.”
“My role here has been part of the team,” he said. “It takes a team of people to make good things happen. And I've been, you know, a steady manager—but you really can't do it without a team.”
(1) comment
As an employee of LCPL, I truly appreciate Mr. Yudds steadfast support of the Library system. Thank you, Mr. Yudd, for your dedication to us and the county as a whole.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.