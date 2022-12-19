The School Board, as part of its Dec. 13 consent agenda, adopted Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith’s employment agreement.
The agreement outlines Smith’s term which is set from Dec. 8, 2022, through June 30, 2023, unless ended sooner or extended later, according to the document.
It outlines his salary and benefits, stating Smith will be paid $24,583.33 a month, which equates to an annual salary of $295,000. Smith is eligible for a raise if he gets at least a “proficient” performance rating by the board, according to the agreement. It also states he will be reimbursed for any necessary travel expenses and continue to receive medical, VRS and other insurance benefits, sick and personal leave and vacation days he was already getting in his position as chief of staff.
The agreement also states Smith may return to his former position once his term as acting superintendent ends as long as he wasn’t fired from the position. Once he resumes his chief of staff duties his salary will revert to what he was paid previously in the position plus any percentage increase he got for a positive performance evaluation while serving as acting superintendent.
The board may terminate the agreement for any reason with a 30-day notice and the agreement may also be terminated “in the event of a material breach of its provisions or other good cause or by mutual agreement,” according to the document.
Smith was appointed acting superintendent on Dec. 8 during an emergency School Board meeting following the firing of Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Dec. 6. The board fired Ziegler after a two-hour closed session following the unsealing of the special grand jury’s report that was looking into how the school division handled two sexual assaults by the same student within a matter of months.
Dan Smith's salary & benefits are outrageously high. But that's par for the course at LCPS. The school division's $1.3-billion budget is far too top heavy. The bloated bureaucracy means many children must learn in trailers & other substandard environments. I don't see how these bureaucrats can live with themselves. Off to the dungeons!
Cudos to school board for going for a one year commitment. The end of 4 year Superintendent contracts should be a thing of the past! Now what are the measurable accomplishments expected?
