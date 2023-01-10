Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith presented his $1.67 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to the School Board on Tuesday night, recommending the school district’s smallest increase in local funding in more than a decade.
Smith said his budget proposal was guided by the One LCPS 2027 Strategic Plan for Excellence, and a question: “What is needed to achieve our mission and vision through the goals and aligned actions of the strategic plan?”
Smith’s budget proposal seeks a 6.9% increase in local tax funding over last year, smaller than any other annual increase since at least fiscal year 2012, according to his presentation. Under his proposal the overall budget, which includes various sources of funding, would grow 6.8%, one of the lower budget increases over that time period.
“LCPS students are our top priority. Our work supporting our students, their learning and their future success is why we exist,” Smith said.
According to Smith, the division’s enrollment is projected to increase by 1% for fiscal year 2024, to an estimated 83,061. He said the high school population will grow by 2.7%, middle schools will grow by 1.3% and elementary school enrollment, the largest population, will drop by 0.5%.
He also noted the division’s student body is changing, requiring additional funding in areas like English learners, with a student population increase of 12.2%; a projected 0.9% increase in special education students, and a 3.6% increase in the number of economically disadvantaged students. Smith said these changes will require $6.2 million to fund 48 staff positions including teachers, English Learner teachers, Special Education positions, and staffing for a new middle school and elementary school, MS-14 and ES-32, which are slated to open fall 2024 and fall 2025.
He noted higher staffing standards next year including $2.2 million to fund 18 English language positions and meet a 1:50 kindergarten ratio; $2.8 million to hire 25 elementary school counselors to have at least one per school; and $1.9 million to hire 17 student support advisors to serve as the chief points of contact to provide continued education and in-school intervention opportunities to high school students.
His proposal also includes funding for the International Baccalaureate and Dual Language Immersion programs for less than a million dollars each. And the division would continue to give first-year teachers a $250 allotment for classroom supplies and $100 for returning teachers.
Smith introduced some new initiatives for students including $200,000 for a middle school intramural sports pilot program at four middle schools, $600,000 for resource teachers and bus drivers, and a summer math program called BEAM. Some other programs would not be returning in his proposal, including Tutor.com and elementary-level Virtual Loudoun.
Smith said employees are the district’s biggest asset, with 89.7% of the school operating budget going toward personnel costs. Employees will receive an annual step increase and one time top of scale raise, costing $23.8 million. Full-time employees getting a step increase will get a minimum 5% raise.
Other changes for employees include increasing sick leave for 10- and 11-month employees to 14 days a year, previously 10; increasing personal leave from to five days per year, previously three; and changes to sick leave payout criteria.
His proposal also includes nine full-time assistants to School Board members, partially funded by removing the current part-time assistants.
Overall, the school district’s cost per pupil would increase by 6.3% to $19,898.
Smith did not include administrative costs related to collective bargaining in his proposal, but estimated 14 more positions and $3.5 million would be required if the School Board approves collective bargaining.
And he said inflation, the high cost of living, and growing health insurance premiums are a few reasons the budget can increase even with little enrollment growth.
Under supervisors’ vote targeting a $0.88 per $100 real estate tax rate, the county estimates sending $66.1 million more to the school district next year. Smith’s budget asks for $73.8 million more in local funding, leaving a $7.7 million difference. He noted that difference could be covered by a one-cent higher tax rate, today’s tax rate of $0.89 per $100. Supervisors this year plan to split new local tax revenues with the school district 60/40, with the larger share going to the schools. The county government provides the majority of the school district’s funding.
Smith said state funding is expected to increase by $38 million, including recruitment and retention bonuses and reading and math specialists for underperforming schools, and overall federal and other sources of funding is expected to drop by $5.1 million with the reduction in federal COVID-19 funds.
The School Board will begin a series of budget work sessions, beginning Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. More budget meetings are planned Jan. 17, 19, 24 and 26 with the School Board scheduled to adopt a budget request on Feb. 2. The question of school funding will then move to the county Board of Supervisors, which typically passes a budget in early April.
