On Friday afternoon, Thomas Reid finally got the deed to the log cabin where he was born 78 years ago, and the family land going back to the founding of Howardsville by people who had just escaped slavery.
The property on Greengarden Road—where the very first Black families of Howardsville bought property shortly after the end of the Civil War—had seen its residents once again fall through the cracks. Howardsville is on land where people were once held in slavery, and where, after slavery was abolished, they bought land from their former enslavers.
“There are 14 lots here, and eight of those lots are still either owned or lived on by the heirs, the family members of those original owners,” said Kim Hart, who helped Reid win that deed. “Which is just incredible, that through all these years, all through Jim Crow, and all of those terrible things that happened, that those families made it and are still here.”
Howardsville was one of several old Black communities in Loudoun that long went most unnoticed and ignored. Overvalued by county assessors, with back taxes stacking up, without running water or septic, and without any clear single owner since 1958, the property was in limbo for decades.
But after years of effort, a long court proceeding and some helping hands, during a small Aug. 1 ceremony Reid was handed the deed for his family’s land. It didn’t leave his hands again for the rest of the ceremony.
“I’m holding on, man,” he said. “I can’t wait to get in there and read it. Or maybe just look at it.”
He is descended from all four families of the original free Black landowners in what would become Howardsville, and a fifth that moved in soon after.
In 1874, nine years after the end of the Civil War and the ratification of the 13th Amendment, Jacob Howard and Andrew Causeberry bought four acres on Greengarden Road, according to deed books in the Circuit Court. It was land that had been part of the plantation of Howard’s former enslavers. Jacob Howard is Thomas Reid’s great-great-great-grandfather.
According to research by Loudoun historian Kevin Grigsby presented in his book “Howardsville: The Journey of An African-American Community in Loudoun County, Virginia,” the same day Howard and Causeberry—alternately spelled Cosberry, in the way names of the time might be spelled differently from one record to the next—bought their land, Jeremiah Basil also bought two acres. They were followed by Armistead Summers in 1876, and brothers Frank, Walker, Eli and Clinton Summers in 1879.
Thomas Reid Jr., known to some as “Bubbles,” lives on land that was part of Armistead Summers’ 1876 purchase. On a quick tour of the old building, Reid points out places where family members died—his grandfather fell down a set of stairs and broke his neck, his niece died laying in a bed upstairs. Outside, an old axle is high up in a tree—his grandfather, a stone mason, hung a big bell from the tree, which his grandmother would ring to let people in the village know what time it was.
“So many memories,” Reid said.
While it has generations of memories, what the old cabin does not have is indoor plumbing, and for 65 years no clear owner.
It was handed down through the generations to Thomas Reid’s aunt Victoria Summers, who lived much of her life in New York. But she died in 1958 without a will, and with many people having a partial claim to the land. And then the assessed value of the property—and therefore the real estate tax bill—started to climb.
Tax records in Reid’s partition suit to resolve ownership of the property go as far back as 1987, when the land was valued at $23,800. The assessment peaked in 2008, when the property was assessed at $229,800, with Reid’s home alone—two log cabins built in the 1800s and then attached, with no water or indoor plumbing—valued at $23,800.
One day, Reid called up his friend Kim Hart, who he knew from church and work in Howardsville by the Windy Hill Foundation when Hart was the organization’s executive director. Reid had seen his name in the newspaper—because the county was preparing to sell the property to recover more than $18,000 in unpaid real estate taxes.
The family had been taking turns paying the tax bill, Hart said, until the climbing assessments became more than they could afford. Hart asked the county to delay the sale, but the county said it would not.
So Windy Hill Foundation board member Mark Ohrstrom donated the money to cover the back taxes, and Hart and Reid went up to the county building to pay the bill. Then, to petition the county for three years of back taxes—available in cases where there has been an error in assessment—and to connect the property to water and septic.
The county government and Loudoun Water had launched a project to install a wastewater system, since a normal drain field will not work in Howardsville. The land doesn’t perc, meaning its soils are inadequate for a septic system drainfield, and the community had long been without basic indoor plumbing.
“When they decided to sell land to African Americans, they didn't give them the best land,” Hart said. “So, it's not a surprise this doesn't perc.”
Without a single owner, there was nobody to sign an agreement with Loudoun Water to connect to the wastewater system. Reid, Hart, and attorney Steven Price began the long process of finally resolving a decades-old question—after the death of Reid’s “Aunt Vick,” who owns the land where Reid was born and lives today. When, as part of that suit, an assessor physically visited the property in July 2022, he assessed the property at $10,000.
The conclusion of that legal proceeding, known as a partition suit, resulted in the deed to the land which Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens handed to Reid on Friday.
“We do some really big projects in the county, but I’ve got to tell you, I haven’t done a whole lot that has been more impactful and more important than what we've done here on this piece of land in Howardsville,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who led the push to bring water and wastewater service to the village.
There is still more to come. Hart said paperwork is underway to get Howardsville added to the National Register of Historic Places.
And according to Hart, Loudoun Habitat for Humanity has provided a three-bedroom, two-bath mobile home to connect to the new wastewater treatment system and new well, as soon as the building and connection permits are through. It’s expected to arrive this fall on the same spot where Reid held the deed to the land for the first time.
“The fact that we're standing on the piece of land that many generations ago, an African American wouldn't be allowed to own—and was given to the African American community because it didn't perc and didn't grow, and now we're handing the deed over and have a water [treatment system], and that will allow this land to do anything we want to do with it—is really fairly amazing,” Randall said. “I say all the time, we have a long way to go in this country, but we’ve come a long way already.”
