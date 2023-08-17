By Renss Greene and Lorenzo Salas
Jim Tait, who fought his way to be the 1956 Washington, DC Golden Gloves welterweight champion after a catastrophic motorcycle accident, returned to the ring once again Thursday, Aug. 10 at TITLE Boxing Club in Ashburn.
The 91-year-old made headlines for his tenacity in 1956, after a 1954 New Year’s Day motorcycle crash left him seriously injured. According to reporting from the Washington Star, he spent half a year in the hospital, and almost a full year in a cast. And his love of dance led both to his recovery and 1956 championship, and ultimately his retirement after he met his wife on the dance floor.
Although he was told he’d never box again—and he’d be lucky to walk—he managed to recover through dancing.
“It’s unbelievable, when you think about it, what I’ve put this body through,” he said.
But even that bout was only one chapter in a lifetime of perseverance. Hard work was a theme of the event at TITLE Boxing. He remembered milking his family’s cow and running afterwards every single day to stay fit.
He said it was harder for him to box, as he was blind in one eye. Despite that, Paddy Kane, a famous boxing coach in the area at the time, helped him through training and guided his career. Tait said Kane was “the greatest coach.”
“He was like another father to me, really,” Tait said.
Tait started boxing at Fairfax High School, and would go on to compete against Washington and New York University students, before moving up to bouts with Washington, DC Golden Gloves. But he said none of his opponents gave him much trouble.
“I didn’t have any problem with them,” Tait said.
It was also on the dance floor that Tait met his future wife Sandy. And it was for Sandy that he finally hung up the gloves for the next half century.
He climbed into the ring again Thursday with 13-time world champion and hall of famer Tori Nelson, who is also a personal trainer at TITLE Boxing Club. She said events like the one Thursday are important.
“They're very important because this here is a legend and people don’t even know,” Nelson said. “He did the same work as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.”
Nelson also talked about the difficulty in boxing and the effort required for boxing.
“We all start as amateurs. We graduate as professionals, but we all start as amateurs,” Nelson said. “You can’t go to a boxing gym and put in 100 percent. You have to put in 200 percent.”
Tait toured TITLE’s gym and ring surrounded by staff from Waltonwood Ashburn, where he lives, and his children. His fight now is with Parkinson’s disease.
“The most popular workout for Parkinson's is boxing,” TITLE Boxing Club General Manager Jeffery Gomez said. The gym offers specialized boxing classes in collaboration with the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area.
Hard work is still the theme for Tait. He said there’s “no easy way,” and as for anyone who wants to get into boxing:
“You just got to work in and work at it.”
Lorenzo Salas is a rising sophomore at James Madison University interning at Loudoun Now.
