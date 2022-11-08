School Bus Photo

Loudoun County Public Schools bus.

Ninety Loudoun County Public Schools orchestra and band students have qualified for the 2022 North Central Virginia Regional Orchestra. Students from 23 school divisions across northern Virginia auditioned for a seat in the orchestra.

The orchestra will perform Nov. 11 and 12 at Brooke Point High School in Stafford. The Junior Regional Orchestra will be directed by renowned international composer and educator Kirt Mosier. The Senior Regional Orchestra will be directed by Mathias Elmer, director of orchestras at Virginia Tech.

J. Michael Lunsford Middle School orchestra director Adrienne Carava, and Broad Run High School orchestra director Carrie Albers will chair the event.

For more information about the orchestra and upcoming events go to www.ncvro.org.

The following students were chosen from division schools:

Belmont Ridge Middle School – Eden Cardozo

Blue Ridge Middle School - Willow Tester, alternate

Briar Woods High School 

Megan Acevedo

Sofia Burbano

Michelle Chung

Eric Kim

Jiho Lee

Melodie Moore

Aysa Yao

Broad Run High School – Sebastian Bohnett

Dominion High School

Alex Cho

Josephine Lee

Zoe Schauder

Eagle Ridge Middle School

Eugene Choi

Adya Garg

Arya Singh

Farmwell Station Middle School

George Bomberger

Patrick Chou

Ayla Jalali

Clara Loy

Freedom High School

Anya Anand

Brandon Bae

Jocelyn Change

Calyna Chen

Anchy Cho

Erin Choi

Hailey Chong

Hytran Dang

Yenni Dang

Andrew Fernandes

Kierstin Han

Nuri Han

Lucy Haskell

Ashley Kim

Matthew Kim

Peter Koo

Kristine Le

Julie Li

David Lim

Andrew Nguyen

Derek Nguyen

Brandon Shen

Nicole Shou

Esther Yu

Manmayi Ghaisas, Alternate

Harmony Middle School – David Debreczy

Heritage High School

Nate Bowen

Nischal Jha, Alternate

Independence High School

Sara Chen

Chloe Park

J Michael Lunsford Middle School

Joon An

Ace Avery

Madison Bae

Richy Cho

Adam Choi

Jonathan Joo

Stephen Lee

Rithika Sukumar, Alternate

John Champe High School

Lucy Jackson

Kayla Kwon

Ethan Yoon

Diego Hernandez, Alternate

Loudoun Valley High School

Lauren MacDonnell

Addison Miller

Potomac Falls High School

Micaela Perezous

Kate Sheppard

River Bend Middle School – Ian Farber

Riverside High School – Mason Corkhill

Rock Ridge High School

Parv Gosai

Tyler Nguyen

Shaun Sahayadarlin

Rohan Santosh

Seneca Ridge Middle School – Emily Cowles

Smart’s Mill Middle School

Elsie Dinsmore

Waylon Malarkey

Stone Bridge High School

Charlie Andress

Andrew Brown

Claire Lee

Jeremy Oh

Cynthia Zhao

Trailside Middle School – Ethan Shapiro

Tuscarora High School

Bailey Bushrod

Julia Johnson

Christopher Tally

Willard Middle School

David Choi

Noah Lee, Alternate

Woodgrove High School

John McCartan

Mya Haines, Alternate

Lincoln Reck, Alternate

Madison Rider, Alternate

