Ninety Loudoun County Public Schools orchestra and band students have qualified for the 2022 North Central Virginia Regional Orchestra. Students from 23 school divisions across northern Virginia auditioned for a seat in the orchestra.
The orchestra will perform Nov. 11 and 12 at Brooke Point High School in Stafford. The Junior Regional Orchestra will be directed by renowned international composer and educator Kirt Mosier. The Senior Regional Orchestra will be directed by Mathias Elmer, director of orchestras at Virginia Tech.
J. Michael Lunsford Middle School orchestra director Adrienne Carava, and Broad Run High School orchestra director Carrie Albers will chair the event.
For more information about the orchestra and upcoming events go to www.ncvro.org.
The following students were chosen from division schools:
Belmont Ridge Middle School – Eden Cardozo
Blue Ridge Middle School - Willow Tester, alternate
Briar Woods High School
Megan Acevedo
Sofia Burbano
Michelle Chung
Eric Kim
Jiho Lee
Melodie Moore
Aysa Yao
Broad Run High School – Sebastian Bohnett
Dominion High School
Alex Cho
Josephine Lee
Zoe Schauder
Eagle Ridge Middle School
Eugene Choi
Adya Garg
Arya Singh
Farmwell Station Middle School
George Bomberger
Patrick Chou
Ayla Jalali
Clara Loy
Freedom High School
Anya Anand
Brandon Bae
Jocelyn Change
Calyna Chen
Anchy Cho
Erin Choi
Hailey Chong
Hytran Dang
Yenni Dang
Andrew Fernandes
Kierstin Han
Nuri Han
Lucy Haskell
Ashley Kim
Matthew Kim
Peter Koo
Kristine Le
Julie Li
David Lim
Andrew Nguyen
Derek Nguyen
Brandon Shen
Nicole Shou
Esther Yu
Manmayi Ghaisas, Alternate
Harmony Middle School – David Debreczy
Heritage High School
Nate Bowen
Nischal Jha, Alternate
Independence High School
Sara Chen
Chloe Park
J Michael Lunsford Middle School
Joon An
Ace Avery
Madison Bae
Richy Cho
Adam Choi
Jonathan Joo
Stephen Lee
Rithika Sukumar, Alternate
John Champe High School
Lucy Jackson
Kayla Kwon
Ethan Yoon
Diego Hernandez, Alternate
Loudoun Valley High School
Lauren MacDonnell
Addison Miller
Potomac Falls High School
Micaela Perezous
Kate Sheppard
River Bend Middle School – Ian Farber
Riverside High School – Mason Corkhill
Rock Ridge High School
Parv Gosai
Tyler Nguyen
Shaun Sahayadarlin
Rohan Santosh
Seneca Ridge Middle School – Emily Cowles
Smart’s Mill Middle School
Elsie Dinsmore
Waylon Malarkey
Stone Bridge High School
Charlie Andress
Andrew Brown
Claire Lee
Jeremy Oh
Cynthia Zhao
Trailside Middle School – Ethan Shapiro
Tuscarora High School
Bailey Bushrod
Julia Johnson
Christopher Tally
Willard Middle School
David Choi
Noah Lee, Alternate
Woodgrove High School
John McCartan
Mya Haines, Alternate
Lincoln Reck, Alternate
Madison Rider, Alternate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.