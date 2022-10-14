9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review

Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools.
The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run, Riverside, Stone Bridge, Heritage, Loudoun County, Tuscarora, Dominion, Park View and Potomac Falls high schools and Farmwell Station, Belmont Ridge, Trailside, Harper Park, J. Lupton Simpson, Smart’s Mill, Seneca Ridge, River Bend and Sterling middle schools.
Director of Planning and GIS Services Beverly Tate said the goal is to balance the current and projected student enrollments in relation to available capacity at the schools.
“This is an overview tonight where staff presents a plan to begin a conversation. We anticipate other plans throughout the process as the community gets involved,” Tate said. She pointed out that some might be happy with the plan presented that night, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be the one that is adopted.
“We encourage people to stay involved throughout the process and to not think that a plan, once it’s presented, is the plan that will be adopted. We all know that typically staff plans aren’t adopted. So we acknowledge that on the onset,” Tate said.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the school district will look at elementary school boundary changes in January or February of 2023.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said the biggest question she has been asked is why make boundary changes now.
“Many of the kids have just been through a period of time where they were either at home or in a hybrid situation so perhaps, they had a completely irregular middle school experience and are in high school now and are looking at having a high school change,” Reaser said, adding that it was coming at a time when kids were trying to rebound from the difficulties of the past few years.
Lewis said those conversations were had in-house and again with the board when they initiated the process. He said some schools are overcrowded now, including some that opened overcrowded, and staff members are looking at the long-range plan and the specialized programs that are coming down the road and trying to get ahead of some of those issues, including future residential developments that have been approved by the county but have yet to be built.
“This is one of the ways we can get ahead of that and make sure that doesn’t happen again. We are trying to anticipate what is going to happen in the next couple of years,” Lewis said.
School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said this will be the first rezoning without a new school opening, and pointed out in some areas, five years down the road, there is expected to be a reduction in numbers. He asked if changes need to be made now or could be looked at each year.
Tate said some schools, like Loudoun County High School, are already at capacity and need to be addressed.
Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) expressed his frustration and the frustration from his constituents over worries their schools would change, only to be told they weren’t.
“Loudoun County High School needed to be addressed, we knew this, so the focus should be on Loudoun County,” he said. He added the anxiety placed on the middle school kids over being moved from their friends is difficult, especially when they are coming back to normalcy, and said the changes should have been planned better.
Morse said he’s been in the seats of parents before and said the most important thing in the success of the change is how parents relay that change to their children.
“If your zone ends up being part of change, it’s important for you to relay your confidence to your child that they will go to the new school with new friends and they will be fine. What we hear time and time again are the parents that are getting so amped up, that their children feel that and then they start to get very stressed out it grows, and it becomes a real challenge,” Morse said.
“The vast majority of people in this region are not going to move, that is just the facts. And what we will try to do is be judicious in the children who do move so that we are doing it for the benefit of all the children. The children who are moving out of overcrowded schools are benefiting, it may not feel like that, but they are. They are moving into a school with more space, more resources and they are going to be fine,” Morse said.
He added, “we will try to work through this together and we will be with you every step of the way as we work through this process.”
The first of three public hearings is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Input on the proposed changes may be sent via email or phone.
For those who are unsure which planning zone they are in, the school division has an online tool to map it out. Material from the Oct. 13 meeting is available here.
Members of the public may also design their own maps, through a partnership with the Virginia Tech Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics. Once a map is prepared, Tate said, the creator could present it to their School Board representative, who may choose to present it to the full board as an option.
Email comments or plans to LCPSPLAN@lcps.org or leave a message at 571-252-1050.
To create a boundary map using the Virginia Tech Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics go to redistrict.cs.vt.edu .
Proposed Changes
In eastern Loudoun the first boundary change is for areas known as EL361.1 and EL362.2, which run along the west side of Rt. 28 to just beyond Nokes Boulevard and include the Kincora Village development, which is still being developed,and includes up to 2,600 multi-family units, 25% which are built. The proposed change would assign those students to Riverside High School and Belmont Ridge Middle School.
The other area runs just east of Rt. 28, along a portion of Rt. 7 and City Center Boulevard, and includes the area around Dulles Town Center. It includes Dulles Town Center Remington townhomes, The Remington at Dulles Town Center, Colonnade Dulles Town Center, Parc Dulles at Dulles Town Center and Parc Dulles II. The recommendation is to move them into Belmont Ridge Middle School and Riverside High School. The elementary school for that area is Countryside; the recommendation would split the advancing sixth graders between River Bend and Belmont Ridge middle schools.
In central Loudoun, there were three main proposed changes. The first was for an area west of Leesburg starting at Dry Mill Road and along Rt. 7 to the Rt. 9 interchange, encompassing Roxbury Heights, Colts Run, Shenstone and Ketoktin Farm Estates, known as CL06. That area is proposed to move from Loudoun County High School and J.L. Simpson Middle School to Tuscarora High School and Smart’s Mill Middle School.
The Beacon Hill area, also known as CL05, would change to Tuscarora and Smart’s Mill Middle School.
Students who live in both of these areas attend Kenneth Culbert Elementary School in Hamilton, currently the only elementary school in the county where students progress to four different middle schools, according to the presentation.
Tate said the staff wants to fix that and said the recommended change would have students in CL06 and CL05 go to Smart’s Mill Middle School together, “providing more continuity for these students.”
Another change is proposed in Leesburg for an area along King Street between Catoctin Circle SW and East Market Street, including Crescent Place, the future development of Virginia Village, Monroe Manor and KML South King Street developments, known as CL24. There are more 600 homes proposed in the Virginia Village shopping center, according to the presentation. The proposed change would move students to Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School, to help with future growth at Loudoun County High School.
An area south of Leesburg running along Rt. 7, the Dulles Greenway, and Sycolin Road SE, including the Oaklawn and East Stratford developments, would be assigned to Harper Park Middle School and Heritage High School under the proposal. Tate said students at Frederick Douglass Elementary School within that zone split, with some feeding into J.L. Simpson Middle School and Loudoun County High School while others feed into Harper Park and Heritage High School. She said that split will continue.
Two areas east of Leesburg that run along a portion of Edwards Ferry Road and a portion of River Creek Road, including the Lakes of Redrock, are called CL17 and CL17.1. They are proposed to attend Smart’s Mill Middle and Tuscarora High School. Tate noted these are the only two planning zones in the Ball’s Bluff Elementary attendance zone that are currently assigned to Harper Park Middle School and Heritage High School. The recommended change would mean all Ball’s Bluff Elementary students would go on to attend Smart’s Mill Middle School, according to the presentation.
Additionally, the proposal suggests feeding students from an area which runs along a portion of the Potomac River on the east and Riverside Parkway, encompassing the River Creek development and known as CL 12 and CL12.1, into Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School. The change would have all students in that area’s elementary school, Frances Hazel Reid, advancing to Smart’s Mill and Tuscarora High School.
And in planning zone CL36, which includes Sycolin Creek Elementary School along the Evergreen Mills Road corridor, elementary students currently progress to two middle schools, Brambleton and J.L. Simpson, then on to Independence and Loudoun County high schools. Tate said district staff recommend next spring, Sycolin Creek students be reassigned to a new middle school, MS-14, which is planned to open in fall 2024, and a new high school, HS-14, which is slated to open in 2028.
The only proposed change in Ashburn is an industrial area along Belmont Ridge Road between Ashburn Overlook and Rt. 7, which abuts Goose Creek, called DN 10.2. Tate said there were no homes in the area, and they do not project any students there in the future, but it is zoned for Riverside High School and Belmont Ridge Middle School. Tate said staff proposed a correction to clean up the map. The proposed change assigns it to Stone Bridge High School and Trailside Middle School.
According to Tate, the attendance zone changes are guided by Policy 6530, which outlines parameters the School Board must consider whenever possible when looking at a change. They include but are not limited to facilities, proximity, community, accessibility, stability and cluster assignment. Other factors include impact on neighborhoods, long range capital plans, socioeconomic characteristics of the school population and over impact of students on families.
The last time secondary school boundaries were changed in Ashburn and central loudoun was in 2015 when Riverside High School opened, and 2003 for eastern Loudoun when Dominion High School opened, according to Tate. Central Loudoun also saw changes at the elementary level when Madison’s Trust opened, in 2008 with the opening of Stuart Weller and in 2003 with the opening of Countryside Elementary, according to Tate.
(1) comment
I'm praying that any boundary changes implemented by LCPS will be kept to a bare minimum. The poor students have endured so much turmoil these past two years (e.g. Covid, learning loss, extremists descending on Loudoun). They really need stability in their educational life. That includes a school calendar that doesn't have so many holidays. Good luck LCPS as you embark on this endeavor. We'll be watching!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.