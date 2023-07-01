Over 890 incidents of hate speech and racial slurs took place at Loudoun public schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a JUne 27 presentation to the School Board.
The final two quarters showing the greatest number of incidents.
Between February and May 2023 there were 539 total incidents reported across all three school levels. During the period from August 2022 through January 2023, 329 incidents were reported. The data runs through the last day of school and shows no incidents in June.
Division Equity Supervisor Shahid Muhammad said slurs targeting Black students and general incidents of offensive language were the most common types of racist comments reported in elementary, middle and high schools.
According to the presentation, the incidents of hate speech or racial slurs are taking place in the classroom, in the cafeteria, and at recess at the elementary school level; in the classroom, during P.E, and on the bus in middle school; and in the classroom, in the hallways, at stadiums, in gyms, and on social media in high school.
There were 270 incidents of hate speech or racial slurs reported at the elementary school level, with Sully, Creighton’s Corner and Hovatter Elementary Schools having the highest overall incidents, with 18, 16 and 15.
There were 439 overall incidents reported at the middle school level by the end of the year, with Sterling, J. Michael Lunsford and Harmony Middle Schools having the highest numbers of incidents, with 44, 38 and 38.
Division high schools had the lowest number of reports, with 152 total for the school year. Dominion, Woodgrove, Briar Woods and Broad Run High Schools were the highest, with 15 and 14. Twelve incidents were reported at Briar Woods and Broad Run.
Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis said there were probably more.
She pointed out in the data that some schools reported zero incidents and said she doesn’t think that was accurate, and said division administrators are working with school leaders to make sure incidents are brought to the attention of an adult at the school when they happen so they can be accurately tracked.
“I do think streamlining the actual reporting process next year will help a lot. The feedback we’ve been given is its difficult because it’s a separate reporting form from the typical way they report discipline so merging those two things will help streamlining the process,” she said. “And also we will continue to emphasize the importance of doing this, it is a regulation and it’s important to track this data.”
She said she appreciated the board understanding that the numbers do not totally reflect what is happening in schools.
She said this was the first full year hate speech and racial slurs were tracked and said the division plans to continue tracking those to better understand the reasons behind the incidents, identify repeat offenders, evaluate which discipline or impact strategies are most effective, and improve the data tracking.
She said having more than one year of data will be helpful in comparing multiple years and in understanding spikes in incidents during different times of the year, like the second half of the 2022-2023 school year.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said he remembered getting data last year about hate speech that showed a similar spike in the third and fourth quarters and asked for a comparison between the two years so the board could better understand why a spike happens in the last two quarters. He also asked about an apparent trend of more incidents in middle schools than in high schools.
“That is something I’m hoping to see improvement on as we go forward,” he said. “We had this presentation a year ago and we are having it now and we can’t wait another year to get answers to some of these issues.”
Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) asked if the context was known in which the racial slurs or hate speech was used, wondering if they were bullying situations, so administrators know how to best address it.
“Not that there is a good reason to use the language, but what is the context?” he asked.
Ellis agreed that context does matter and said the response may be different based on the context, and emphasized the importance of the school-based administrator being involved so the appropriate response could be made. She agreed to update the board on the data and any more information in the fall.
