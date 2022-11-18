6 Calendar Options Under School Board Review

Three more student calendar options for the 2023-24 school year are up for review, making a total of six the for the School Board to choose from.
Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland presented two new calendar options during Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Denise Corbo (At-Large) presented a third.
The new options provide six additional days of student instruction than the original proposals.
In student calendar option four, students would be in school for 180 days, with the first day of school being Aug. 21 and the last day June 12. The Friday before Labor Day is off for students and teachers. Winter break is eight days in this option, as opposed to 11. The corresponding teacher calendar puts 197-day contracted teachers as having 194 scheduled work days, giving them three self-scheduled, unencumbered days to use at their discretion. This calendar gives 14 nonscheduled work days, which according to Boland aligns with what has historically been done in the county. Teachers return to school Aug. 10 and end June 14.
Student calendar option five also has 180 for students, with school starting Thursday, Aug. 24 and ending Friday, June 14. It also has a shorter winter break of eight days and recognizes the Friday before Labor Day as a holiday. The corresponding teacher calendar has 197 day contracted teachers working 194 days, again giving them three self-scheduled days to use at their discretion. It also has 14 nonstudent scheduled work days. Teachers would start Aug. 16 with their last day being June 18. This option would have Nov. 7, Election Day, as a work day which would require a change to regulations.
In the proposed 2023-24 calendar, teachers would have 20 non-scheduled work days. The only other year they have had 20 non-scheduled work days in the past 15 years was during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the chart created by HRTD.
Corbo presented a sixth calendar option. Her proposal took option five and changed the end date to June 12, moved teacher work days up a few days in June, and kept Nov. 7 a holiday.
Boland said they created the extra options after concerns were brought following the October board meetings when the first three were presented. Boland said the concerns focused on teacher start dates, the number of non-student days prior to the first day of school and the late June ending date for teachers. She said increasing concerns of learning loss and falling literacy and math rates were also factors.
She said the Human Resources and Talent Development staff did more research and got more feedback from teachers and parents as well as feedback from principals.
Additionally, she said they reviewed the history of the division’s calendars over the past 15 years and saw that student calendars had historically had 180 instructional days, with 197-day contracted teachers having 194 work days.
She noted by looking at the past 15 years they saw the length of winter break as well as the amount of teacher work days varied, leaving on the table the option to shorten winter breaks and set teacher work days at 14, which had been historically done.
Boland said feedback form parents about the initial three proposals was positive in that student instructional days had increased to 174. In 2022-23 instructional days were 170. However, she noted that parents wanted to know why students weren’t in school for 180, as in previous years.
The last time student instructional days were 180 was the 2019-2020 school year. It had been consistently 180 days since 2011-2012. Another thing to note, up until the 2020-2021 school year, holidays that caused division wide closures were consistent at 13 each year. In 2020-2021, five additional holidays were added to the calendar.
Calendar option one has 174 instructional days with an Aug. 10 start date and a June 18 end date. It recognizes the Friday before Labor Day as a holiday and gives two weeks off for winter break.
Calendar option two has 174 instructional days with Aug. 21 being the first day of school and June 7 the last day. It recognizes the Friday before Labor Day as a holiday and gives two weeks off for winter break.
Calendar option three also has 174 instructional days, but the first day of school is Sept. 5, after Labor Day and the last day is June 18. It recognizes the Friday before Labor Day as a holiday and has a shorter winter break.
All six calendars will be up for review and go before the full board on Nov. 29.
Boland said HRTD plans to present possible calendar options for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school year at the board’s Dec. 13 meeting to “begin a conversation about possibly approving calendars three years in advance” to help teachers and students better prepare for future years.
