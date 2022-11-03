3 Elementary Schools to Get New Roofs

Cedar Lane, Horizon and Lowes Island Elementary Schools are all slated to get new roofs after the Finance & Operations Committee approved contracts at its Nov. 1 meeting, pending the full School Board’s approval. The contracts will now go before the full Board as a consent item on Nov. 15.
The three roof renovations together will cost approximately $5.8 million dollars that will come out of the existing facilities project budgets.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis told the committee the cost reflects the risings costs of inflation, and said there has been “some significant inflation over the past couple of years.” But he assured the committee that despite seeing some fluctuation in roof bids, all three came within their budget.
Simpson Unlimited Inc. won the bid on Lowes Island and Horizon Elementary Schools. Chu Contracting Inc. won the bid for Cedar Lane. All three projects had three bidders each.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) asked if there was a concern whether Simpson Unlimited could do two roofs on a tight summer deadline, to which Lewis responded the company does multiple roofs every summer and there was no concern.
The total cost for Cedar Lane’s roof replacement is $1,929,000, Horizon’s replacement is $2,090,975 and Lowes Island’s replacement is $1,764,575.
