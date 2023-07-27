2023 Loudoun's Favorites

During the past month, Loudoun Now asked readers to share their recommendations about their favorite places, people and businesses. 

Nearly 3,500 names were submitted as nominations in the poll’s more than 200 categories, with each person, place or business held up as a piece of the community that makes Loudoun County a special place to live and work. More than 180,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s winners.

What’s the favorite date spot? This year, the readers recommended Leesburg’s Lightfoot Restaurant.

Stone Tower near Leesburg and Bear Chase Brewery on Loudoun’s western boundary continue to rank as the favorite craft beverage destinations.

Among nearly 50 performers nominated from Loudoun’s growing music scene, Gary Smallwood was this year’s top choice for favorite musician.

And it should come as no surprise to county residents that nearly 70 Loudoun-based nonprofits were nominated for recognition of their community service.

Inside, you’ll find the readers’ recommendations for every style of dining, services from pet sitting to plumbing, and the professionals to call when in need of legal or financial advice—virtually every element of life in Loudoun.

Read the results here.

2023 Loudoun’s Favorites

 

COMMUNITY

Favorite College or University                 

59 Nominations

Winner: Virginia Tech

Runner Up: George Mason

Favorite Community Festival                   

35 Nominations

Winner: Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival

Runner Up: Loudoun County Fair

Favorite Community Sports League       

38 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Soccer

Runner Up: Dulles Little League

Favorite Community Swimming Pool    

47 Nominations

Winner: Franklin Park

Runner Up: AV Symington Aquatics Center/Ida Lee Park

Favorite Government Service                  

25 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun County Public Library

Runner Up: Loudoun County Parks & Recreation

Favorite Nonprofit/Community Organization  

67 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Hunger Relief

Runner Up: Mobile Hope

Favorite Performing Arts Group             

19 Nominations

Winner: Dance Academy of Loudoun

Runner Up: Stagecoach Theater

Favorite Place of Worship                        

73 Nominations

Winner: Cornerstone Chapel

Runner Up: St. John the Apostle Catholic Church

Favorite Private School                            

 26 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Country Day School

Runner Up: St Paul VI Catholic High School

Favorite Public School                              

 101 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun County High School

Runner Up: Loudoun Valley High School

Favorite Summer Camp/Program         

 30 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun County Parks & Recreation

Runner Up: Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Summer Camp

FOOD & DRINK

Favorite Asian Restaurant                        

65 Nominations

Winner: China King, Leesburg

Runner Up: Jasmine

Favorite Bakery/Pastry Shop          

26 Nominations

Winner: Mom’s Apple Pie

Runner Up: Dolce & Ciabatta

Favorite Bar                                                 

54 Nominations

Winner: Spanky’s Shenanigans

Runner Up: Tuskies

Favorite Bartender                                    

 11 Nominations

Winner: Rich Gibson, Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm

Runner Up: Matt Duley, Bungalow Lakehouse

Favorite Place for Breakfast                     

36 Nominations

Winner: Anita’s Mexican Restaurant

Runner Up: First Watch

Favorite Brewery                                        

27 Nominations

Winner: Bear Chase Brewery

Runner Up: Dirt Farm Brewing

Favorite Place for a Burger                       

40 Nominations

Winner: Melt

Runner Up: Five Guys

Favorite Chef                                              

 23 Nominations

Winner: Ingrid Gustavson, Lightfoot

Runner Up: Ian Dieter, Magnolia’s at the Mill

Favorite Coffee Shop                                 

25 Nominations

Winner: Starbucks

Runner Up: King Street Coffee

Favorite Family Restaurant                      

59 Nominations

Winner: Blue Ridge Grill

Runner Up: Fireworks, Leesburg

Favorite Fine Dining                                  

 29 Nominations

Winner: Tuscarora Mill

Runner Up: Lightfoot

Favorite Food Truck                                   

18 Nominations

Winner: Ford’s Fish Shack

Runner Up: ResQ BBQ

Favorite Place for French Fries               

 46 Nominations

Winner: Five Guys

Runner Up: Melt

Favorite Italian Restaurant                      

24 Nominations

Winner: Travinia

Runner Up: Pazzo Pomodoro

Favorite Mexican Restaurant        

 20 Nominations

Winner: Uncle Julio’s

Runner Up: Los Toltecos

Favorite Outdoor Dining Spot                 

30 Nominations

Winner: Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm

Runner Up: Magnolia’s at the Mill

Favorite Place for Barbecue                     

13 Nominations

Winner: Monk’s BBQ

Runner Up: Misson BBQ

Favorite Place for Pizza                             

49 Nominations

Winner: Fireworks

Runner Up: Solo NY Pizza

Favorite Place for Seafood                       

14 Nominations

Winner: Ford’s Fish Shack

Runner Up: Lowry’s Crab Shack

Favorite Place for Sushi                             

24 Nominations

Winner: Passion Fin

Runner Up: Jasmine

Favorite Romantic Dining/Date Spot              

23 Nominations

Winner: Lightfoot

Runner Up: Tuscarora Mill

Favorite Sandwich Shop                               

 20 Nominations

Winner: Puccio’s New York Deli

Runner Up: South Street Under

Favorite Waiter/Waitress                         

9 Nominations

Winner: Tammy Hines, Tammy’s Diner

Runner Up: Chelsea Magaha, D.C. Prime

Favorite Winery                                          

44 Nominations

Winner: Stone Tower Winery

Runner Up: Bluemont Vineyards

Favorite Place for Wings                          

 42 Nominations

Winner: Buffalo Wing Factory

Runner Up: Velocity Wings

PLACES

Favorite Art Gallery                                    

4 Nominations

Winner: The Fine Gallery

Runner Up: Medlin Art Gallery

Favorite Bed & Breakfast                          

25 Nominations

Winner: Goodstone Inn

Runner Up: Bear Chase Manor

Favorite Business Event Venue               

32 Nominations

Winner: Salamander Resort & Spa

Runner Up: Lansdowne Resort & Spa

Favorite Community Center                    

15 Nominations

Winner: Ida Lee Recreation Center

Runner Up: Claude Moore Recreation Center

Favorite Farm                                             

 15 Nominations

Winner: Great Country Farm

Runner Up: Wegmeyer Farm

Favorite Farmers Market                          

12 Nominations

Winner: Leesburg Farmers Market

Runner Up: One Loudoun Farmers Market

Favorite Historic Site                                

 7 Nominations

Winner: Downtown Leesburg

Runner Up: Morven Park

Favorite Hotel/Resort                               

17 Nominations

Winner: Salamander Resort & Spa

Runner Up: Lansdowne Resort & Spa

Favorite Live Music Venue                       

24 Nominations

Winner: Tally Ho

Runner Up: Tarara Summer Concert Series

Favorite Movie Theater                            

6 Nominations

Winner: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Runner Up: CMX Village 14 Cinemas

Favorite Museum                                       

6 Nominations

Winner: Udvar Hazy Center-Smithsonian Air & Space Museum

Runner Up: Loudoun Museum

Favorite Over 55 Community         

5 Nominations

Winner: Birchwood at Brambleton

Runner Up: Lansdowne Woods

Favorite Park                                               

18 Nominations

Winner: Ida Lee Park

Runner Up: Franklin Park

Favorite Performing Arts Venue             

4 Nominations

Winner: Franklin Park Arts Center

Runner Up: Stage Coach Theater

Favorite Pick Your Own Farm                 

 7 Nominations

Winner: Great Country Farms

Runner Up: Wegmeyer Farm

Favorite Place to Meet with Friends      

76 Nominations

Winner: Bear Chase Brewing Company

Runner Up: Stone Tower Winery

Favorite Place to Play Tennis                  

16 Nominations

Winner: Ida Lee Park

Runner Up: Ashburn Sports Pavilion

Favorite Place to Ride Your Bicycle        

6 Nominations

Winner: W&OD Trail

Runner Up: South Riding Trails

Favorite Place to Walk Your Dog            

12 Nominations

Winner: W&OD Trail

Runner Up: Ida Lee Park

Favorite Recreation Center                      

6 Nominations

Winner: Ida Lee Park Recreation Center

Runner Up: Claude Moore Park Recreation Center

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Favorite Acupuncturist                              

5 Nominations

Winner: Rachal Lohr Dean, Firefly Acupuncture & Wellness

Runner Up: Dan Parish, Loudoun Family Wellness

Favorite Alternative Medicine Provider        

3 Nominations

Winner: Martha Calihan, Five Stones Healing Arts and Wellness Center

Runner Up: Rachal Lohr Dean, Firefly Acupuncture & Wellness

Favorite Assisted Living Facility              

4 Nominations

Winner: Ashby Ponds

Runner Up: Lansdowne Heights

Favorite Audiologist                                   

2 Nominations

Winner: Justine McDermott, Justine McDermott Audiology

Runner Up: Ashleigh Greenwood, Advanced ENT

Favorite Chiropractor                                

13 Nominations

Winner: Brad Clegg, Clegg Chiropractic

Runner Up: Chad Parsons, Advanced Corrective Chiropractic

Favorite Dentist                                         

37 Nominations

Winner: Brian Cochran, Cochran Family Dental

Runner Up: Kirk Norbo, Norbo Dental

Favorite Dermatologist                            

8 Nominations

Winner: Smeena Khan, Skin Cancer Center of Northern Virginia

Runner Up: Van Ha, Loudoun Dermatology Associates

Favorite Dietitian                                        

4 Nominations

Winner: Megan Best, Megan B Well

Runner Up: Stephanie Mull, Metabolism Based Eating

Favorite Doctor                                           

44 Nominations

Winner: Dr. Scott Nagell, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice

Runner Up: Dr. Troy Mohler, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice

Favorite Home Health Care Company   

2 Nominations

Winner: Inova Home Health

Runner Up: First Choice Home Care LLC

Favorite Midwife                                        

7 Nominations

Winner: Hilary Biesecker, Loudoun Homebirth and Healthcare

Runner Up: Heather Swartz, Loudoun Homebirth and Healthcare

Favorite Nurse Practitioner                      

7 Nominations

Winner: Susy Furr, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice

Runner Up: Courtney Hasseman, Integrative Healthcare for Women

Favorite Optometrist                                 

8 Nominations

Winner: Greg McGrew, Eyecare Center of Leesburg

Runner Up: Scott Dilzer, Dilzer Eye Care

Favorite Ophthalmologist                        

8 Nominations

Winner: Claiborne Callahan, Leesburg

Runner Up: Ayman Boutros, The Eye Center

Favorite Optician                                        

5 Nominations

Winner: Paige Buscema, Eyetopia

Runner Up: Debbie Daniel, Eyecare Center of Leesburg

Favorite Orthodontist                               

9 Nominations

Winner: Neil Kravitz, Kravitz Orthodontics

Runner Up: Kirk Norbo, Norbo Dental

Favorite Pediatrician                                 

14 Nominations

Winner: Damon Moore, Loudoun Medical Group

Runner Up: Valerie Rhodes, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice

Favorite Physical Therapy Practice        

28 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Physical & Occupational Therapy

Runner Up: BioMechanic Physical Therapy

Favorite Plastic Surgeon                  

5 Nominations

Winner: Timothy Mountcastle, Mountcastle Plastic Surgery

Runner Up: Behzad Parva, Parva Plastic Surgery

Favorite Psychiatrist

Winner: Kristi Guadagnoli, Mindwell Psychology

Runner Up: Malika Seth, Ashburn Psychological & Psychiatric Services

Favorite Psychologist                                

6 Nominations

Winner: Karen Larson, Karen Larson & Associates

Runner Up: Suzanne Nixon, Integrative Counseling and Relationship Therapy

Favorite Psychotherapist                          

3 Nominations

Winner: Suzanne Nixon, Integrative Counseling and Relationship Therapy

Runner Up: Neil McNerney

Favorite Weight Loss Center                    

6 Nominations

Winner: 7Company Weight Loss & Wellness Center

Runner Up: Nova Physician Wellness Center

Favorite Yoga/Pilates Instructor             

10 Nominations

Winner: Mindy Beach, Yoga Time Studio

Runner Up: Maddie Tuohy, Empower Yoga Therapy

PEOPLE

Favorite Accountant                                  

11 Nominations

Winner: Jeff Mitchell, Mitchell & Co. P.C

Runner Up: Joe Bullock, Bullock & Associates

Favorite Architect                                       

5 Nominations

Winner: Tom O’Neil, O’Neil Architects

Runner Up: Clint Good, Clint Good Architect

Favorite Loudoun Artist                            

22 Nominations

Winner: Stilson Greene

Runner Up: Jill Perla

Favorite Attorney                                       

34 Nominations

Winner: Robert E. Sevila, Sevila, Saunders, Huddleston & White

Runner Up: Jennifer Cisneros, Cisneros, McElroy & Boone, PC

Favorite Loudoun Band/Musician 

48 Nominations

Winner: Gary Smallwood

Runner Up: Ted Garber

Favorite Banker                                           

14 Nominations

Winner: Betsy Bennett, Bank of Clarke

Runner Up: Alice P. Frazier, BCT The Community Bank

Favorite Sports Coach                               

23 Nominations

Winner: Micky Thompson, Stone Bridge Football

Runner Up: Chris Wilson, Loudoun Valley Tennis

Favorite Commercial Realtor                   

16 Nominations

Winner: Jim Sisley, Paladin Real Estate

Runner Up: Don Devine, Devine Commercial

Favorite Dance Instructor                         

7 Nominations

Winner: Geralyn Ward, The Dance Academy of Loudoun

Runner Up: Adam King, Dance King Studio

Favorite DJ                                                   

6 Nominations

Winner: Cerphe Colwell, Music Planet Radio

Runner Up: Nathaniel Davis, Davis Music

Favorite Electrician                                    

6 Nominations

Winner: Mike Gittings, Purcellville Electric

Runner Up: TJ Atkins, TWA Electric

Favorite Event Planner                              

9 Nominations

Winner: Rusty Foster, Bow Tie Strategies

Runner Up: Katie Barchas Wilson, The Market Group, Inc.

Favorite Financial Advisor                       

 9 Nominations

Winner: Tony Nerantzis, Raymond James

Runner Up: Blake Fellows, Fellows Financial

Favorite Golf Instructor                            

6 Nominations

Winner: David Newsome, 1757 Golf Course

Runner Up: Matt Balderston, Loudoun Golf and Country Club

Favorite Graphic Artist                              

6 Nominations

Winner: Stilson Greene, Stilson Greene Graphic Design Illustration

Runner Up: Owen Gotimer, OG Media

Favorite Home Builder                              

8 Nominations

Winner: Gary Van Ness, Van Ness Construction

Runner Up: Rob Lauten, Lauten Construction

Favorite Insurance Agent                         

8 Nominations

Winner: Landy Patton, State Farm

Runner Up: Keith Seekford, Moore and Clemens

Favorite Interior Designer                        

6 Nominations

Winner: Julie Hoffman, J & L Interiors

Runner Up:  Beth Goldsmith, Creative Works

Favorite Massage Therapist                     

10 Nominations

Winner: Samantha Burton, Loudoun Family Wellness

Runner Up: Caroline O’Neill, Body, Birth and Baby

Favorite Mechanic                                      

12 Nominations

Winner: Mike Rollison, Catoctin Automotive

Runner Up: Doug Kressley, D&D Automotive Repair

Favorite Mortgage Broker                        

4 Nominations

Winner: Kristi Hardy, Atlantic Coast Mortgage

Runner Up:  Jessica Perry, Sandy Spring Bank

Favorite Music Instructor                         

6 Nominations

Winner: Wayne Estes, Catoctin School of Music

Runner Up:  Todd Wright, Half King Studio

Favorite Personal Trainer                         

10 Nominations

Winner: James Walker, AE Creating Elite

Runner Up: Diana Paul, Diana’s Fitness Lab

Favorite Pet Groomer                                

2 Nominations

Winner: Sue Maggard, Blue Mist Pet Grooming

Runner Up: Naomi Hughes, OMISTAR

Favorite Photographer                              

16 Nominations

Winner: Aliyah Dastour, Alimond Photography

Runner Up: Dani Burnett, Immortal Beloved Photography

Favorite Picture Framer                            

3 Nominations

Winner: Shirley Medlin, Medlin Art Gallery

Runner Up: Jeanne Poovey, Four Corners Framing

Favorite Flying Instructor                         

2 Nominations

Winner: Raymond DeHaan, Aviation Adventures

Runner Up: Kyle McDaniel, Commonwealth Aviation

Favorite Plumber                                        

6 Nominations

Winner: Dave Adams, Artisan Plumbing

Runner Up: Bryan Wacker, Wacker Plumbing

Favorite Public Servant                             

9 Nominations

Winner: Sheriff Mike Chapman

Runner Up: Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton

Favorite Residential Realtor                    

32 Nominations

Winner: Karen Cooper, Platinum Group Real Estate

Runner Up: Keren Jayne, Keren Jayne Homes

Favorite Stone Mason                               

4 Nominations

Winner: Dave Ratcliff, Ratcliff’s Masonry

Runner Up: Allen Cochran, Cochran’s Stone Masonry

Favorite Teacher                                         

18 Nominations

Winner: Steve Hicks, Dominion High School

Runner Up: Vinay Bhawnani, Loudoun Test Prep

Favorite Tennis Instructor                        

4 Nominations

Winner: Mark Elliott, Ida Lee Tennis Center

Runner Up: Keith Basden, Ida Lee Tennis Center

Favorite Veterinarian                                

14 Nominations

Winner: Michael Strickland, Leesburg Veterinary Hospital

Runner Up: Susan Conway, Catoctin Veterinary Clinic

BUSINESSES

Favorite Antique Store                              

4 Nominations

Winner: Old Lucketts Store

Runner Up: Vintage Magnolia

Favorite Appliance Store                          

7 Nominations

Winner: Costco

Runner Up: Sterling Appliance

Favorite Bank                                              

23 Nominations

Winner: Bank of Clarke

Runner Up: Navy Federal Credit Union

Favorite Barber Shop                                 

28 Nominations

Winner: Darrell’s Barber Shop

Runner Up: Ashburn Barber Shop

Favorite Beauty Spa                                   

47 Nominations

Winner: Jenny’s Salon

Runner Up: Current Salon & Color Bar

Favorite Bicycle Shop                               

7 Nominations

Winner: Spokes, Etc.

Runner Up: Mavericks Bikes & Café

Favorite Book Store                                  

 4 Nominations

Winner: Barnes & Noble

Runner Up: Birch Tree Books

Favorite Car Repair Shop                          

52 Nominations

Winner: Catoctin Automotive

Runner Up: Purcellville Tire & Auto

Favorite Car Wash                                     

 9 Nominations

Winner: Flagship

Runner Up: Britewash

Favorite Carpet Cleaner                            

7 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Carpet Care

Runner Up: Absolute Carpet Care

Favorite Carpet Store                               

 8 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Valley Floors

Runner Up: Sterling Carpets

Favorite Catering Company                    

 20 Nominations

Winner: Savoir Fare

Runner Up: ResQ BBQ

Favorite Child Care/Preschool                

 41 Nominations

Winner: Winwood Children’s Center

Runner Up: Chesterbrook Academy

Favorite Children’s Clothing Store          

5 Nominations

Winner: Wear It Again Kid

Runner Up: Ashby Mae Children’s Boutique

Favorite Cleaning Service                         

14 Nominations

Winner: You’ve Got Maids

Runner Up: Maid Brigade

Favorite Commercial Real Estate Brokerage         

13 Nominations

Winner: Pearson Smith Realty

Runner Up: Keller Williams Realty, Leesburg

Favorite Consignment Shop                     

5 Nominations

Winner: Re Love It

Runner Up: Wear It Again Kid

Favorite Construction Company            

 16 Nominations

Winner: Dulles Construction Company

Runner Up:  CaseCo

Favorite Dance Studio                              

 12 Nominations

Winner: The Dance Academy of Loudoun

Runner Up: Dance King

Favorite Driveway Repair Company     

5 Nominations

Winner: Collegiate Sealers

Runner Up: Lucketts Excavating

Favorite Dry Cleaner                                

  17 Nominations

Winner: Purcellville Cleaners

Runner Up: Cleaner 4 Less

Favorite Electrical Company                   

 18 Nominations

Winner: Trump’s Electrical Service

Runner Up: FH Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditional & Electrical

Favorite Electronics Store                         

3 Nominations

Winner: Best Buy

Runner Up: Costco

Favorite Event Planning Company 

7 Nominations

Winner: Bow Tie Strategies

Runner Up: The Market Group

Favorite Equestrian Facility                      

9 Nominations

Winner: Morven Park

Runner Up: Sprout Therapeutic Riding & Education Center

Favorite Event Photography Company  

17 Nominations

Winner: A. Sample Photography

Runner Up: Alimond Studios

Favorite Excavating Company                 

5 Nominations

Winner: Lucketts Excavating

Runner Up: Leo Construction

Favorite Farm Market Vendor                 

14 Nominations

Winner: Wegmeyer Farms

Runner Up: Potomac Vegetable Farms

Favorite Farm Store                                   

3 Nominations

Winner: Southern States

Runner Up: Tractor Supply

Favorite Farm Equipment Center          

 

5 Nominations

Winner: Browning Equipment

Runner Up: Tractor Supply

Favorite Fashion Accessory Store           

15 Nominations

Winner: Lou Lou

Runner Up: Misguided Angels

Favorite Fitness Center                            

 

45 Nominations

Winner: Ida Lee Recreation Center

Runner Up: Lifetime Fitness

Favorite Flight School                                

3 Nominations

Winner: Aviation Adventures

Runner Up: Aero Elite Flight Training

Favorite Flooring Company                      

8 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Valley Floors

Runner Up: Abbey Carpet

Favorite Florist                                            

15 Nominations

Winner: Purcellville Florist

Runner Up: Jerry’s Flowers & Gifts

Favorite Framing Store                              

8 Nominations

Winner: Michael’s

Runner Up: Hobby Lobby

Favorite Funeral Home                             

6 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Funeral Chapel

Runner Up: Colonial Funeral Home

Favorite Furniture Store                           

6 Nominations

Winner: Belfort Furniture

Runner Up: Haverty’s Furniture

Favorite Golf Course                                 

 12 Nominations

Winner: Brambleton Regional Golf Course

Runner Up: Raspberry Falls Golf Club

Favorite Granite Company                       

8 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Granite & Marble

Runner Up: Sky Mable & Granite

Favorite Grocery Store                             

 12 Nominations

Winner: Wegman’s

Runner Up: Trader Joe’s

Favorite Hair Salon                                     

53 Nominations

Winner: Jenny’s Salon

Runner Up: Village 9

Favorite Handyman Service                     

9 Nominations

Winner: JP Handyman Service

Runner Up: Ace Handyman Services

Favorite Hardware Store                         

 5 Nominations

Winner: Nichols Hardware

Runner Up: Home Depot

Favorite Home Improvement Contractor      

24 Nominations

Winner: BOWA Builders

Runner Up: Carpenter Beach

Favorite HVAC Company                          

26 Nominations

Winner: Climatic Heating & Cooling

Runner Up: ME Flow

Favorite Inspection Station                      

25 Nominations

Winner: Virginia Tire & Auto

Runner Up: Lovettsville BP/West End Motors

Favorite Insulation Company         

3 Nominations

Winner: Comfenergy

Runner Up: Absolution Insulation

Favorite Insurance Company          

21 Nominations

Winner: State Farm

Runner Up: USAA

Favorite Investment Company                

22 Nominations

Winner: Raymond James

Runner Up: Fidelity Investments

Favorite Jewelry Store                               

4 Nominations

Winner: Ketterman’s Jewelers

Runner Up: Leesburg Jewelers

Favorite Junk Removal Company           

3 Nominations

Winner: Got Junk?

Runner Up: Pack Rat Hauling

Favorite Kids Activity/Party Place          

14 Nominations

Winner: Leesburg Animal Park

Runner Up: Great Country Farms

Favorite Landscaping Company              

26 Nominations

Winner: Blake Landscapes

Runner Up: Meadows Farm

Favorite Lawn Care Company                  

15 Nominations

Winner: Blake Landscapes

Runner Up: Rock Water Farm Landscapes & Hardscapes

Favorite Lawn and Garden Center          

8 Nominations

Winner: Meadows Farm Nurseries

Runner Up: Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouse and Garden Center

Favorite Limo Company/Car Service     

6 Nominations

Winner: Reston Limo

Runner Up: Chariots for Hire

Favorite Lumber Yard                                

4 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Lumber

Runner Up: Tart Lumber

Favorite Marketing/PR Company           

12 Nominations

Winner: Bow Tie Strategies

Runner Up: The Market Group

Favorite Martial Arts Studio                    

15 Nominations

Winner: Kim’s Tae Kwon Do

Runner Up: Tigerden

Favorite Mattress Store                            

4 Nominations

Winner: Baer’s Mattress Den

Runner Up: Mattress Warehouse

Favorite Mortgage Company          

16 Nominations

Winner: Atlantic Coast Mortgage

Runner Up: Bank of Clarke

Favorite Moving Company                       

8 Nominations

Winner: JK Moving & Storage

Runner Up: My Guys Moving & Storage

Favorite Music Recording Studio            

3 Nominations

Winner: Creative Underground

Runner Up: Half King

Favorite Music Shop                                  

4 Nominations

Winner: Melodee Music

Runner Up: Dig! Records and Vintage

Favorite Nail Salon                                    

43 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Nail Spa

Runner Up: Beauty Bar & Spa

Favorite New Car Dealership                   

22 Nominations

Winner: Dulles Motocars

Runner Up: AutoNation Honda Dulles

Favorite Painting Company                     

13 Nominations

Winner: CertaPro Painting

Runner Up: Joe Fleming Painting

Favorite Pet Grooming Business            

16 Nominations

Winner: Belly Rubs Biscuit Bar & Spa

Runner Up: Doggie Wash, Purcellville

Favorite Pet Kennel                                    

10 Nominations

Winner: Old Mill Boarding Kennel

Runner Up: Olde Towne Pet Resort

Favorite Pet Sitting Business                   

8 Nominations

Winner: Woofies

Runner Up: Paws of Mind Pet Care

Favorite Pet Store                                       

7 Nominations

Winner: Petsmart

Runner Up: Doggone Natural

Favorite Plumbing Company                  

 13 Nominations

Winner: Artisan Plumbing

Runner Up: ME Flow

Favorite Radio Station                               

13 Nominations

Winner: Music Planet Radio

Runner Up: DC 101

Favorite Realtor Group or Team             

10 Nominations

Winner: Platinum Group Real Estate

Runner Up: Reynolds Team Realty, Keller Williams

Favorite Residential Real Estate Brokerage  

12 Nominations

Winner: Pearson Smith Realty

Runner Up: Century 21 Redwood Realty

Favorite Roofing Company                       

10 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Valley Roofing

Runner Up: Legacy Exteriors

Favorite Solar Power Company               

3 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Solar

Runner Up: Prospect Solar

Favorite Specialty Store                            

16 Nominations

Winner: Very Virginia Shop

Runner Up: Misguided Angels

Favorite Store for Gifts                             

 20 Nominations

Winner: Ketterman’s Jewelers

Runner Up: Brick & Mortar

Favorite Swimming Pool Supply Store  

2 Nominations

Winner: Swim Gem

Runner Up: Total Pools

Favorite Tanning Salon                              

5 Nominations

Winner: Palm Beach Tanning

Runner Up: GLO Studio Tanning 

Favorite Thrift Store                                  

9 Nominations

Winner: Blue Ridge Hospice

Runner Up: Hope’s Treasures

Favorite Title Company                             9 Nominations

Winner: Stockman Title & Escrow

Runner Up: Blue Ridge Title

Favorite Travel Company                          

2 Nominations

Winner: All Around Travel

Runner Up: impACT Tours & Travel

Favorite Tree Service                                 

11 Nominations

Winner: Donegan’s Tree Service

Runner Up: Arbor Artists

Favorite Tutor Service                               

5 Nominations

Winner: Loudoun Test Prep

Runner Up: C2 Educations

Favorite Used Car Dealership                  

10 Nominations

Winner: Carmax

Runner Up: Dulles Motorcars

Favorite Veterinary Practice                   

20 Nominations

Winner: Leesburg Veterinary Hospital

Runner Up: Catoctin Veterinary Clinic

Favorite Wedding Photography Company    

15 Nominations

Winner: A. Sample Photography

Runner Up: Joylyn Hannahs Photography

Favorite Wedding Planning Company   

8 Nominations

Winner: Jessica Ashley Events

Runner Up: Celebrations Made Simple

Favorite Women’s Clothing Store          

9 Nominations

Winner: Misguided Angels

Runner Up: Lou Lou

Favorite Yoga/Pilates Studio                   

8 Nominations

Winner: Yoga Time

Runner Up: Club Pilates, Ashburn

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.