During the past month, Loudoun Now asked readers to share their recommendations about their favorite places, people and businesses.
Nearly 3,500 names were submitted as nominations in the poll’s more than 200 categories, with each person, place or business held up as a piece of the community that makes Loudoun County a special place to live and work. More than 180,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s winners.
What’s the favorite date spot? This year, the readers recommended Leesburg’s Lightfoot Restaurant.
Stone Tower near Leesburg and Bear Chase Brewery on Loudoun’s western boundary continue to rank as the favorite craft beverage destinations.
Among nearly 50 performers nominated from Loudoun’s growing music scene, Gary Smallwood was this year’s top choice for favorite musician.
And it should come as no surprise to county residents that nearly 70 Loudoun-based nonprofits were nominated for recognition of their community service.
Inside, you’ll find the readers’ recommendations for every style of dining, services from pet sitting to plumbing, and the professionals to call when in need of legal or financial advice—virtually every element of life in Loudoun.
2023 Loudoun’s Favorites
COMMUNITY
Favorite College or University
59 Nominations
Winner: Virginia Tech
Runner Up: George Mason
Favorite Community Festival
35 Nominations
Winner: Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival
Runner Up: Loudoun County Fair
Favorite Community Sports League
38 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Soccer
Runner Up: Dulles Little League
Favorite Community Swimming Pool
47 Nominations
Winner: Franklin Park
Runner Up: AV Symington Aquatics Center/Ida Lee Park
Favorite Government Service
25 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun County Public Library
Runner Up: Loudoun County Parks & Recreation
Favorite Nonprofit/Community Organization
67 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Hunger Relief
Runner Up: Mobile Hope
Favorite Performing Arts Group
19 Nominations
Winner: Dance Academy of Loudoun
Runner Up: Stagecoach Theater
Favorite Place of Worship
73 Nominations
Winner: Cornerstone Chapel
Runner Up: St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Favorite Private School
26 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Country Day School
Runner Up: St Paul VI Catholic High School
Favorite Public School
101 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun County High School
Runner Up: Loudoun Valley High School
Favorite Summer Camp/Program
30 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun County Parks & Recreation
Runner Up: Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Summer Camp
FOOD & DRINK
Favorite Asian Restaurant
65 Nominations
Winner: China King, Leesburg
Runner Up: Jasmine
Favorite Bakery/Pastry Shop
26 Nominations
Winner: Mom’s Apple Pie
Runner Up: Dolce & Ciabatta
Favorite Bar
54 Nominations
Winner: Spanky’s Shenanigans
Runner Up: Tuskies
Favorite Bartender
11 Nominations
Winner: Rich Gibson, Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm
Runner Up: Matt Duley, Bungalow Lakehouse
Favorite Place for Breakfast
36 Nominations
Winner: Anita’s Mexican Restaurant
Runner Up: First Watch
Favorite Brewery
27 Nominations
Winner: Bear Chase Brewery
Runner Up: Dirt Farm Brewing
Favorite Place for a Burger
40 Nominations
Winner: Melt
Runner Up: Five Guys
Favorite Chef
23 Nominations
Winner: Ingrid Gustavson, Lightfoot
Runner Up: Ian Dieter, Magnolia’s at the Mill
Favorite Coffee Shop
25 Nominations
Winner: Starbucks
Runner Up: King Street Coffee
Favorite Family Restaurant
59 Nominations
Winner: Blue Ridge Grill
Runner Up: Fireworks, Leesburg
Favorite Fine Dining
29 Nominations
Winner: Tuscarora Mill
Runner Up: Lightfoot
Favorite Food Truck
18 Nominations
Winner: Ford’s Fish Shack
Runner Up: ResQ BBQ
Favorite Place for French Fries
46 Nominations
Winner: Five Guys
Runner Up: Melt
Favorite Italian Restaurant
24 Nominations
Winner: Travinia
Runner Up: Pazzo Pomodoro
Favorite Mexican Restaurant
20 Nominations
Winner: Uncle Julio’s
Runner Up: Los Toltecos
Favorite Outdoor Dining Spot
30 Nominations
Winner: Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm
Runner Up: Magnolia’s at the Mill
Favorite Place for Barbecue
13 Nominations
Winner: Monk’s BBQ
Runner Up: Misson BBQ
Favorite Place for Pizza
49 Nominations
Winner: Fireworks
Runner Up: Solo NY Pizza
Favorite Place for Seafood
14 Nominations
Winner: Ford’s Fish Shack
Runner Up: Lowry’s Crab Shack
Favorite Place for Sushi
24 Nominations
Winner: Passion Fin
Runner Up: Jasmine
Favorite Romantic Dining/Date Spot
23 Nominations
Winner: Lightfoot
Runner Up: Tuscarora Mill
Favorite Sandwich Shop
20 Nominations
Winner: Puccio’s New York Deli
Runner Up: South Street Under
Favorite Waiter/Waitress
9 Nominations
Winner: Tammy Hines, Tammy’s Diner
Runner Up: Chelsea Magaha, D.C. Prime
Favorite Winery
44 Nominations
Winner: Stone Tower Winery
Runner Up: Bluemont Vineyards
Favorite Place for Wings
42 Nominations
Winner: Buffalo Wing Factory
Runner Up: Velocity Wings
PLACES
Favorite Art Gallery
4 Nominations
Winner: The Fine Gallery
Runner Up: Medlin Art Gallery
Favorite Bed & Breakfast
25 Nominations
Winner: Goodstone Inn
Runner Up: Bear Chase Manor
Favorite Business Event Venue
32 Nominations
Winner: Salamander Resort & Spa
Runner Up: Lansdowne Resort & Spa
Favorite Community Center
15 Nominations
Winner: Ida Lee Recreation Center
Runner Up: Claude Moore Recreation Center
Favorite Farm
15 Nominations
Winner: Great Country Farm
Runner Up: Wegmeyer Farm
Favorite Farmers Market
12 Nominations
Winner: Leesburg Farmers Market
Runner Up: One Loudoun Farmers Market
Favorite Historic Site
7 Nominations
Winner: Downtown Leesburg
Runner Up: Morven Park
Favorite Hotel/Resort
17 Nominations
Winner: Salamander Resort & Spa
Runner Up: Lansdowne Resort & Spa
Favorite Live Music Venue
24 Nominations
Winner: Tally Ho
Runner Up: Tarara Summer Concert Series
Favorite Movie Theater
6 Nominations
Winner: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Runner Up: CMX Village 14 Cinemas
Favorite Museum
6 Nominations
Winner: Udvar Hazy Center-Smithsonian Air & Space Museum
Runner Up: Loudoun Museum
Favorite Over 55 Community
5 Nominations
Winner: Birchwood at Brambleton
Runner Up: Lansdowne Woods
Favorite Park
18 Nominations
Winner: Ida Lee Park
Runner Up: Franklin Park
Favorite Performing Arts Venue
4 Nominations
Winner: Franklin Park Arts Center
Runner Up: Stage Coach Theater
Favorite Pick Your Own Farm
7 Nominations
Winner: Great Country Farms
Runner Up: Wegmeyer Farm
Favorite Place to Meet with Friends
76 Nominations
Winner: Bear Chase Brewing Company
Runner Up: Stone Tower Winery
Favorite Place to Play Tennis
16 Nominations
Winner: Ida Lee Park
Runner Up: Ashburn Sports Pavilion
Favorite Place to Ride Your Bicycle
6 Nominations
Winner: W&OD Trail
Runner Up: South Riding Trails
Favorite Place to Walk Your Dog
12 Nominations
Winner: W&OD Trail
Runner Up: Ida Lee Park
Favorite Recreation Center
6 Nominations
Winner: Ida Lee Park Recreation Center
Runner Up: Claude Moore Park Recreation Center
HEALTH & MEDICAL
Favorite Acupuncturist
5 Nominations
Winner: Rachal Lohr Dean, Firefly Acupuncture & Wellness
Runner Up: Dan Parish, Loudoun Family Wellness
Favorite Alternative Medicine Provider
3 Nominations
Winner: Martha Calihan, Five Stones Healing Arts and Wellness Center
Runner Up: Rachal Lohr Dean, Firefly Acupuncture & Wellness
Favorite Assisted Living Facility
4 Nominations
Winner: Ashby Ponds
Runner Up: Lansdowne Heights
Favorite Audiologist
2 Nominations
Winner: Justine McDermott, Justine McDermott Audiology
Runner Up: Ashleigh Greenwood, Advanced ENT
Favorite Chiropractor
13 Nominations
Winner: Brad Clegg, Clegg Chiropractic
Runner Up: Chad Parsons, Advanced Corrective Chiropractic
Favorite Dentist
37 Nominations
Winner: Brian Cochran, Cochran Family Dental
Runner Up: Kirk Norbo, Norbo Dental
Favorite Dermatologist
8 Nominations
Winner: Smeena Khan, Skin Cancer Center of Northern Virginia
Runner Up: Van Ha, Loudoun Dermatology Associates
Favorite Dietitian
4 Nominations
Winner: Megan Best, Megan B Well
Runner Up: Stephanie Mull, Metabolism Based Eating
Favorite Doctor
44 Nominations
Winner: Dr. Scott Nagell, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice
Runner Up: Dr. Troy Mohler, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice
Favorite Home Health Care Company
2 Nominations
Winner: Inova Home Health
Runner Up: First Choice Home Care LLC
Favorite Midwife
7 Nominations
Winner: Hilary Biesecker, Loudoun Homebirth and Healthcare
Runner Up: Heather Swartz, Loudoun Homebirth and Healthcare
Favorite Nurse Practitioner
7 Nominations
Winner: Susy Furr, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice
Runner Up: Courtney Hasseman, Integrative Healthcare for Women
Favorite Optometrist
8 Nominations
Winner: Greg McGrew, Eyecare Center of Leesburg
Runner Up: Scott Dilzer, Dilzer Eye Care
Favorite Ophthalmologist
8 Nominations
Winner: Claiborne Callahan, Leesburg
Runner Up: Ayman Boutros, The Eye Center
Favorite Optician
5 Nominations
Winner: Paige Buscema, Eyetopia
Runner Up: Debbie Daniel, Eyecare Center of Leesburg
Favorite Orthodontist
9 Nominations
Winner: Neil Kravitz, Kravitz Orthodontics
Runner Up: Kirk Norbo, Norbo Dental
Favorite Pediatrician
14 Nominations
Winner: Damon Moore, Loudoun Medical Group
Runner Up: Valerie Rhodes, Leesburg Sterling Family Practice
Favorite Physical Therapy Practice
28 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Physical & Occupational Therapy
Runner Up: BioMechanic Physical Therapy
Favorite Plastic Surgeon
5 Nominations
Winner: Timothy Mountcastle, Mountcastle Plastic Surgery
Runner Up: Behzad Parva, Parva Plastic Surgery
Favorite Psychiatrist
Winner: Kristi Guadagnoli, Mindwell Psychology
Runner Up: Malika Seth, Ashburn Psychological & Psychiatric Services
Favorite Psychologist
6 Nominations
Winner: Karen Larson, Karen Larson & Associates
Runner Up: Suzanne Nixon, Integrative Counseling and Relationship Therapy
Favorite Psychotherapist
3 Nominations
Winner: Suzanne Nixon, Integrative Counseling and Relationship Therapy
Runner Up: Neil McNerney
Favorite Weight Loss Center
6 Nominations
Winner: 7Company Weight Loss & Wellness Center
Runner Up: Nova Physician Wellness Center
Favorite Yoga/Pilates Instructor
10 Nominations
Winner: Mindy Beach, Yoga Time Studio
Runner Up: Maddie Tuohy, Empower Yoga Therapy
PEOPLE
Favorite Accountant
11 Nominations
Winner: Jeff Mitchell, Mitchell & Co. P.C
Runner Up: Joe Bullock, Bullock & Associates
Favorite Architect
5 Nominations
Winner: Tom O’Neil, O’Neil Architects
Runner Up: Clint Good, Clint Good Architect
Favorite Loudoun Artist
22 Nominations
Winner: Stilson Greene
Runner Up: Jill Perla
Favorite Attorney
34 Nominations
Winner: Robert E. Sevila, Sevila, Saunders, Huddleston & White
Runner Up: Jennifer Cisneros, Cisneros, McElroy & Boone, PC
Favorite Loudoun Band/Musician
48 Nominations
Winner: Gary Smallwood
Runner Up: Ted Garber
Favorite Banker
14 Nominations
Winner: Betsy Bennett, Bank of Clarke
Runner Up: Alice P. Frazier, BCT The Community Bank
Favorite Sports Coach
23 Nominations
Winner: Micky Thompson, Stone Bridge Football
Runner Up: Chris Wilson, Loudoun Valley Tennis
Favorite Commercial Realtor
16 Nominations
Winner: Jim Sisley, Paladin Real Estate
Runner Up: Don Devine, Devine Commercial
Favorite Dance Instructor
7 Nominations
Winner: Geralyn Ward, The Dance Academy of Loudoun
Runner Up: Adam King, Dance King Studio
Favorite DJ
6 Nominations
Winner: Cerphe Colwell, Music Planet Radio
Runner Up: Nathaniel Davis, Davis Music
Favorite Electrician
6 Nominations
Winner: Mike Gittings, Purcellville Electric
Runner Up: TJ Atkins, TWA Electric
Favorite Event Planner
9 Nominations
Winner: Rusty Foster, Bow Tie Strategies
Runner Up: Katie Barchas Wilson, The Market Group, Inc.
Favorite Financial Advisor
9 Nominations
Winner: Tony Nerantzis, Raymond James
Runner Up: Blake Fellows, Fellows Financial
Favorite Golf Instructor
6 Nominations
Winner: David Newsome, 1757 Golf Course
Runner Up: Matt Balderston, Loudoun Golf and Country Club
Favorite Graphic Artist
6 Nominations
Winner: Stilson Greene, Stilson Greene Graphic Design Illustration
Runner Up: Owen Gotimer, OG Media
Favorite Home Builder
8 Nominations
Winner: Gary Van Ness, Van Ness Construction
Runner Up: Rob Lauten, Lauten Construction
Favorite Insurance Agent
8 Nominations
Winner: Landy Patton, State Farm
Runner Up: Keith Seekford, Moore and Clemens
Favorite Interior Designer
6 Nominations
Winner: Julie Hoffman, J & L Interiors
Runner Up: Beth Goldsmith, Creative Works
Favorite Massage Therapist
10 Nominations
Winner: Samantha Burton, Loudoun Family Wellness
Runner Up: Caroline O’Neill, Body, Birth and Baby
Favorite Mechanic
12 Nominations
Winner: Mike Rollison, Catoctin Automotive
Runner Up: Doug Kressley, D&D Automotive Repair
Favorite Mortgage Broker
4 Nominations
Winner: Kristi Hardy, Atlantic Coast Mortgage
Runner Up: Jessica Perry, Sandy Spring Bank
Favorite Music Instructor
6 Nominations
Winner: Wayne Estes, Catoctin School of Music
Runner Up: Todd Wright, Half King Studio
Favorite Personal Trainer
10 Nominations
Winner: James Walker, AE Creating Elite
Runner Up: Diana Paul, Diana’s Fitness Lab
Favorite Pet Groomer
2 Nominations
Winner: Sue Maggard, Blue Mist Pet Grooming
Runner Up: Naomi Hughes, OMISTAR
Favorite Photographer
16 Nominations
Winner: Aliyah Dastour, Alimond Photography
Runner Up: Dani Burnett, Immortal Beloved Photography
Favorite Picture Framer
3 Nominations
Winner: Shirley Medlin, Medlin Art Gallery
Runner Up: Jeanne Poovey, Four Corners Framing
Favorite Flying Instructor
2 Nominations
Winner: Raymond DeHaan, Aviation Adventures
Runner Up: Kyle McDaniel, Commonwealth Aviation
Favorite Plumber
6 Nominations
Winner: Dave Adams, Artisan Plumbing
Runner Up: Bryan Wacker, Wacker Plumbing
Favorite Public Servant
9 Nominations
Winner: Sheriff Mike Chapman
Runner Up: Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton
Favorite Residential Realtor
32 Nominations
Winner: Karen Cooper, Platinum Group Real Estate
Runner Up: Keren Jayne, Keren Jayne Homes
Favorite Stone Mason
4 Nominations
Winner: Dave Ratcliff, Ratcliff’s Masonry
Runner Up: Allen Cochran, Cochran’s Stone Masonry
Favorite Teacher
18 Nominations
Winner: Steve Hicks, Dominion High School
Runner Up: Vinay Bhawnani, Loudoun Test Prep
Favorite Tennis Instructor
4 Nominations
Winner: Mark Elliott, Ida Lee Tennis Center
Runner Up: Keith Basden, Ida Lee Tennis Center
Favorite Veterinarian
14 Nominations
Winner: Michael Strickland, Leesburg Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up: Susan Conway, Catoctin Veterinary Clinic
BUSINESSES
Favorite Antique Store
4 Nominations
Winner: Old Lucketts Store
Runner Up: Vintage Magnolia
Favorite Appliance Store
7 Nominations
Winner: Costco
Runner Up: Sterling Appliance
Favorite Bank
23 Nominations
Winner: Bank of Clarke
Runner Up: Navy Federal Credit Union
Favorite Barber Shop
28 Nominations
Winner: Darrell’s Barber Shop
Runner Up: Ashburn Barber Shop
Favorite Beauty Spa
47 Nominations
Winner: Jenny’s Salon
Runner Up: Current Salon & Color Bar
Favorite Bicycle Shop
7 Nominations
Winner: Spokes, Etc.
Runner Up: Mavericks Bikes & Café
Favorite Book Store
4 Nominations
Winner: Barnes & Noble
Runner Up: Birch Tree Books
Favorite Car Repair Shop
52 Nominations
Winner: Catoctin Automotive
Runner Up: Purcellville Tire & Auto
Favorite Car Wash
9 Nominations
Winner: Flagship
Runner Up: Britewash
Favorite Carpet Cleaner
7 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Carpet Care
Runner Up: Absolute Carpet Care
Favorite Carpet Store
8 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Valley Floors
Runner Up: Sterling Carpets
Favorite Catering Company
20 Nominations
Winner: Savoir Fare
Runner Up: ResQ BBQ
Favorite Child Care/Preschool
41 Nominations
Winner: Winwood Children’s Center
Runner Up: Chesterbrook Academy
Favorite Children’s Clothing Store
5 Nominations
Winner: Wear It Again Kid
Runner Up: Ashby Mae Children’s Boutique
Favorite Cleaning Service
14 Nominations
Winner: You’ve Got Maids
Runner Up: Maid Brigade
Favorite Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
13 Nominations
Winner: Pearson Smith Realty
Runner Up: Keller Williams Realty, Leesburg
Favorite Consignment Shop
5 Nominations
Winner: Re Love It
Runner Up: Wear It Again Kid
Favorite Construction Company
16 Nominations
Winner: Dulles Construction Company
Runner Up: CaseCo
Favorite Dance Studio
12 Nominations
Winner: The Dance Academy of Loudoun
Runner Up: Dance King
Favorite Driveway Repair Company
5 Nominations
Winner: Collegiate Sealers
Runner Up: Lucketts Excavating
Favorite Dry Cleaner
17 Nominations
Winner: Purcellville Cleaners
Runner Up: Cleaner 4 Less
Favorite Electrical Company
18 Nominations
Winner: Trump’s Electrical Service
Runner Up: FH Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditional & Electrical
Favorite Electronics Store
3 Nominations
Winner: Best Buy
Runner Up: Costco
Favorite Event Planning Company
7 Nominations
Winner: Bow Tie Strategies
Runner Up: The Market Group
Favorite Equestrian Facility
9 Nominations
Winner: Morven Park
Runner Up: Sprout Therapeutic Riding & Education Center
Favorite Event Photography Company
17 Nominations
Winner: A. Sample Photography
Runner Up: Alimond Studios
Favorite Excavating Company
5 Nominations
Winner: Lucketts Excavating
Runner Up: Leo Construction
Favorite Farm Market Vendor
14 Nominations
Winner: Wegmeyer Farms
Runner Up: Potomac Vegetable Farms
Favorite Farm Store
3 Nominations
Winner: Southern States
Runner Up: Tractor Supply
Favorite Farm Equipment Center
5 Nominations
Winner: Browning Equipment
Runner Up: Tractor Supply
Favorite Fashion Accessory Store
15 Nominations
Winner: Lou Lou
Runner Up: Misguided Angels
Favorite Fitness Center
45 Nominations
Winner: Ida Lee Recreation Center
Runner Up: Lifetime Fitness
Favorite Flight School
3 Nominations
Winner: Aviation Adventures
Runner Up: Aero Elite Flight Training
Favorite Flooring Company
8 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Valley Floors
Runner Up: Abbey Carpet
Favorite Florist
15 Nominations
Winner: Purcellville Florist
Runner Up: Jerry’s Flowers & Gifts
Favorite Framing Store
8 Nominations
Winner: Michael’s
Runner Up: Hobby Lobby
Favorite Funeral Home
6 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Funeral Chapel
Runner Up: Colonial Funeral Home
Favorite Furniture Store
6 Nominations
Winner: Belfort Furniture
Runner Up: Haverty’s Furniture
Favorite Golf Course
12 Nominations
Winner: Brambleton Regional Golf Course
Runner Up: Raspberry Falls Golf Club
Favorite Granite Company
8 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Granite & Marble
Runner Up: Sky Mable & Granite
Favorite Grocery Store
12 Nominations
Winner: Wegman’s
Runner Up: Trader Joe’s
Favorite Hair Salon
53 Nominations
Winner: Jenny’s Salon
Runner Up: Village 9
Favorite Handyman Service
9 Nominations
Winner: JP Handyman Service
Runner Up: Ace Handyman Services
Favorite Hardware Store
5 Nominations
Winner: Nichols Hardware
Runner Up: Home Depot
Favorite Home Improvement Contractor
24 Nominations
Winner: BOWA Builders
Runner Up: Carpenter Beach
Favorite HVAC Company
26 Nominations
Winner: Climatic Heating & Cooling
Runner Up: ME Flow
Favorite Inspection Station
25 Nominations
Winner: Virginia Tire & Auto
Runner Up: Lovettsville BP/West End Motors
Favorite Insulation Company
3 Nominations
Winner: Comfenergy
Runner Up: Absolution Insulation
Favorite Insurance Company
21 Nominations
Winner: State Farm
Runner Up: USAA
Favorite Investment Company
22 Nominations
Winner: Raymond James
Runner Up: Fidelity Investments
Favorite Jewelry Store
4 Nominations
Winner: Ketterman’s Jewelers
Runner Up: Leesburg Jewelers
Favorite Junk Removal Company
3 Nominations
Winner: Got Junk?
Runner Up: Pack Rat Hauling
Favorite Kids Activity/Party Place
14 Nominations
Winner: Leesburg Animal Park
Runner Up: Great Country Farms
Favorite Landscaping Company
26 Nominations
Winner: Blake Landscapes
Runner Up: Meadows Farm
Favorite Lawn Care Company
15 Nominations
Winner: Blake Landscapes
Runner Up: Rock Water Farm Landscapes & Hardscapes
Favorite Lawn and Garden Center
8 Nominations
Winner: Meadows Farm Nurseries
Runner Up: Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouse and Garden Center
Favorite Limo Company/Car Service
6 Nominations
Winner: Reston Limo
Runner Up: Chariots for Hire
Favorite Lumber Yard
4 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Lumber
Runner Up: Tart Lumber
Favorite Marketing/PR Company
12 Nominations
Winner: Bow Tie Strategies
Runner Up: The Market Group
Favorite Martial Arts Studio
15 Nominations
Winner: Kim’s Tae Kwon Do
Runner Up: Tigerden
Favorite Mattress Store
4 Nominations
Winner: Baer’s Mattress Den
Runner Up: Mattress Warehouse
Favorite Mortgage Company
16 Nominations
Winner: Atlantic Coast Mortgage
Runner Up: Bank of Clarke
Favorite Moving Company
8 Nominations
Winner: JK Moving & Storage
Runner Up: My Guys Moving & Storage
Favorite Music Recording Studio
3 Nominations
Winner: Creative Underground
Runner Up: Half King
Favorite Music Shop
4 Nominations
Winner: Melodee Music
Runner Up: Dig! Records and Vintage
Favorite Nail Salon
43 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Nail Spa
Runner Up: Beauty Bar & Spa
Favorite New Car Dealership
22 Nominations
Winner: Dulles Motocars
Runner Up: AutoNation Honda Dulles
Favorite Painting Company
13 Nominations
Winner: CertaPro Painting
Runner Up: Joe Fleming Painting
Favorite Pet Grooming Business
16 Nominations
Winner: Belly Rubs Biscuit Bar & Spa
Runner Up: Doggie Wash, Purcellville
Favorite Pet Kennel
10 Nominations
Winner: Old Mill Boarding Kennel
Runner Up: Olde Towne Pet Resort
Favorite Pet Sitting Business
8 Nominations
Winner: Woofies
Runner Up: Paws of Mind Pet Care
Favorite Pet Store
7 Nominations
Winner: Petsmart
Runner Up: Doggone Natural
Favorite Plumbing Company
13 Nominations
Winner: Artisan Plumbing
Runner Up: ME Flow
Favorite Radio Station
13 Nominations
Winner: Music Planet Radio
Runner Up: DC 101
Favorite Realtor Group or Team
10 Nominations
Winner: Platinum Group Real Estate
Runner Up: Reynolds Team Realty, Keller Williams
Favorite Residential Real Estate Brokerage
12 Nominations
Winner: Pearson Smith Realty
Runner Up: Century 21 Redwood Realty
Favorite Roofing Company
10 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Valley Roofing
Runner Up: Legacy Exteriors
Favorite Solar Power Company
3 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Solar
Runner Up: Prospect Solar
Favorite Specialty Store
16 Nominations
Winner: Very Virginia Shop
Runner Up: Misguided Angels
Favorite Store for Gifts
20 Nominations
Winner: Ketterman’s Jewelers
Runner Up: Brick & Mortar
Favorite Swimming Pool Supply Store
2 Nominations
Winner: Swim Gem
Runner Up: Total Pools
Favorite Tanning Salon
5 Nominations
Winner: Palm Beach Tanning
Runner Up: GLO Studio Tanning
Favorite Thrift Store
9 Nominations
Winner: Blue Ridge Hospice
Runner Up: Hope’s Treasures
Favorite Title Company 9 Nominations
Winner: Stockman Title & Escrow
Runner Up: Blue Ridge Title
Favorite Travel Company
2 Nominations
Winner: All Around Travel
Runner Up: impACT Tours & Travel
Favorite Tree Service
11 Nominations
Winner: Donegan’s Tree Service
Runner Up: Arbor Artists
Favorite Tutor Service
5 Nominations
Winner: Loudoun Test Prep
Runner Up: C2 Educations
Favorite Used Car Dealership
10 Nominations
Winner: Carmax
Runner Up: Dulles Motorcars
Favorite Veterinary Practice
20 Nominations
Winner: Leesburg Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up: Catoctin Veterinary Clinic
Favorite Wedding Photography Company
15 Nominations
Winner: A. Sample Photography
Runner Up: Joylyn Hannahs Photography
Favorite Wedding Planning Company
8 Nominations
Winner: Jessica Ashley Events
Runner Up: Celebrations Made Simple
Favorite Women’s Clothing Store
9 Nominations
Winner: Misguided Angels
Runner Up: Lou Lou
Favorite Yoga/Pilates Studio
8 Nominations
Winner: Yoga Time
Runner Up: Club Pilates, Ashburn
