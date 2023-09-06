Thursday morning, candidates for county Board of Supervisors will meet in a speed-dating-style forum with the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, one of many opportunities voters have to meet and learn about the people seeking elected office this year.
From the General Assembly to town councils, there are 79 people running for office in Loudoun this November. That includes two state Senate districts, five House of Delegates districts, nine seats each on the county Board of Supervisors and School Board, five local constitutional officers, three seats on the Soil and Water Board, and mayor or town council seats in Middleburg, Round Hill, Hamilton, Lovettsville and Purcellville.
The Sept. 7 Chamber forum will include both candidates for the Algonkian District, incumbent Juli E. Briskman (D) and Debbie Rose (R); the Ashburn District candidates, incumbent Michael R. Turner (D) and Tumay Harding (R); the Little River District, Laura TeKrony (D) and Ram Venkatachalam (R); the Catoctin District, incumbent Caleb E. Kershner (R) and John Ellis (I); and the Dulles District, incumbent Matthew F. Letourneau (R) and Puja Khanna (D).
According to the Chamber, Broad Run challenger Michelle Suttle (R) will attend, but incumbent Sylvia R. Glass (D) cannot. Incumbent supervisors Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) and Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) are running for reelection uncontested.
The Coalition of Loudoun Towns, together with Loudoun Now and the Loudoun Times-Mirror, have also arranged a series of candidate debates for each contested Board of Supervisors seats. Those debates will feature a panel of three moderators from each organization posing questions to the candidates, covering a wide range of topics.
And the League of Women Voters, Delta Sigma Theta sorority and Loudoun NAACP have also arranged a schedule of moderated forums, which begin with informal meet-and-greets with candidates followed by moderated question and answer sessions.
It’s a busy lead-up to the Nov. 7 election with lots of chances to see the candidates in person.
In-person early voting begins Friday, Sept. 22. The deadline to register to vote or update a registration is Oct. 16. Voters who register after that date may cast a provisional ballot.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 27 by 5 p.m. The last day to vote early in-person is Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Find your district, polling place and more information online at elections.virginia.gov or loudoun.gov/vote.
The schedule:
- PolicyMaker Series: Board of Supervisors Candidates Forum
Loudoun Chamber of Commerce
Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:45-10 a.m.
Belmont Country Club
43750 Tournament Pkwy., Ashburn
- Board of Supervisors Little River District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 295
111 The Plains Road, Middleburg
- Board of Supervisors Ashburn District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Monday, Sept. 18, 7-8:30 p.m.
Ashburn Library
43316 Hay Road, Ashburn
- Board of Supervisors Catoctin District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Thursday, Sept. 21, 7-8:30 p.m.
Hillsboro Old Stone School
37098 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro
- ‘Your Voice Your Vote’ School Board Candidate Forum
League of Women Voters, Delta Sigma Theta and Loudoun NAACP
Thursday, Sept. 21, 6:30 – 9 p.m.
Dulles South Senior Center
24950 Riding Center Dr., South Riding
- Board of Supervisors Broad Run District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7-8:30 p.m.
Eagle Ridge Middle School
2901 Waxpool Road, Ashburn
- Board of Supervisors Dulles District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 7-8:30 p.m.
Location TBA
- Board of Supervisors Algonkian District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Thursday, Sept. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.
River Bend Middle School
46240 Algonkian Parkway, Cascades
- PolicyMaker Series: Virginia General Assembly Candidates Forum
Loudoun Chamber of Commerce
Friday, Sept. 29, 8-10 a.m.
Belmont Country Club
43750 Tournament Parkway, Ashburn
- Board of Supervisors Chair At-Large debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Thursday, Oct. 5, 7-8:30 p.m.
Ida Lee Park Recreation Center
60 Ida Lee Dr. NW, Leesburg
Additional forums hosted by the Loudoun Chamber and League of Women voters are planned; this schedule will be updated once they are confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.