In January, the Loudoun County School Board announced it would not release the independent report into the division sexual assault scandal it had commissioned.
Twelve months later details of the assaults—as well as the actions and inactions of administrators—were finally made public by a special grand jury requested by the Attorney General’s Office.
Within hours, the jury’s report cost Superintendent Scott Ziegler his job and spurred calls for deeper reforms.
The sexual assault scandal started in May, 2021, when a male student sexually assaulted a female student in the girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. The assailant was eventually transferred to Broad Run High School, where he sexually assaulted another female student in October. Parents and students were angry after learning he was transferred between schools rather than removed from the general student population. When confronted about assaults in school bathrooms, Ziegler told the School Board, “to my knowledge we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”
The unsealed report from the special grand jury revealed Ziegler’s statement not to be true, noting that not only did Ziegler know about the assaults, but several administrators and the principals at both high schools also knew. The report also said that a letter sent to Stone Bridge parents intentionally left out the sexual assault of the student, instead focusing on the student’s father who angerly confronted school administrators after learning what happened to his daughter.
Initially, it was reported the assailant was wearing a dress when he assaulted the first student, which brought concerns over a new policy the School Board was debating, Policy 8040, that deals with the rights of transgender and gender expansive students.
Upon taking office in January, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order asking Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate the school division and School Board. On April 7, at the request of the attorney general, a special grand jury was empaneled to investigate how the school division handled the sexual assaults.
When the School Board decided in January to entirely withhold the independent investigation they had commissioned, Public Information Officer Wayde Byard cited attorney client privilege and information related to identifying personnel as the reasons for withholding the report. Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman later ruled the board didn’t need to release the report to the public, and over time the board decided not to release even a redacted version. The division made a few staffing and procedural changes in response to the report, including the firing of Chief of Staff and Title IX Coordinator Mark Smith, as well as developing a “more robust process for alternative school placements,” according to Byard. Daniel Smith was hired in April to fill the Chief of Staff vacancy.
Meanwhile, board members Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) spent several months involved in removal hearings brought about by the Fight for Schools Super PAC. The group collected signatures on removal petitions, alleging Sheridan and Reaser violated open meetings laws by participating in a private Facebook page, “Anti-racist Parents of Loudoun County.” The hearings also revolved around what the group believed board members knew about the sexual assaults. After several months and several hearings, the removal petitions were dismissed at the end of May for lack of substance, and the two kept their seats on the board.
On Dec. 5, the special grand jury released its 92-page report, finding that the division administration looked out for its own good rather than that of the students.
The School Board fired Ziegler effective immediately the next day. Under the terms of his contract, Ziegler will collect his $323,000 salary and benefits for another year. Two days later, the board installed Chief of Staff Daniel Smith as acting superintendent while it searches for someone to fill the position. Smith will hold the position until June 30, 2023.
A week after Ziegler’s firing, indictments against Ziegler and Byard were unsealed.
Ziegler is charged with three misdemeanors, including retaliating or threatening a person for publicly expressing their views on a matter of public concern, and penalizing an employee for a court appearance. They relate to the firing of a teacher in June who, according to her civil lawsuit against the school district, was repeatedly groped by a student, filed two Title IX complaints, testified to the special grand jury investigating the school district, and spoke out at a School Board meeting.
The third misdemeanor indictment is for providing false information to a publication, for an offense that allegedly occurred June 22, 2021, the day of a raucous School Board meeting that culminated with the public being kicked out of the meeting room and the father of the first sexual assault victim and arrested.
Byard was charged with felony perjury and was put on leave without pay after the indictments were released.
The charges for Byard carry a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, Ziegler’s charges range from a class one, punishable of up to 12 months in jail and up to $2,500 fine to Class 3 misdemeanors with fines up to $500.
Theo Stamos, the special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s office said she anticipated a two-day trial for Byard in the spring and a two-day trial for Ziegler early summer.
(2) comments
Let's hope this is the start of a process of cleaning house in the public schools here in Loudoun. But I see certain people continue to deny reality. That's not what the county needs at this point. Take your children out of the public schools. People have so many great options for home schooling and private schools. People need not expose their children to the evil that is infesting public schools in this county.
What a year it's been. Yes, the Grand Jury issued its Report. But I didn't find it to be particularly thorough. My goodness, they never bothered to question Dr. Ziegler. They also didn't bother to question the rapist or his mother (to my knowledge). So many lies have been circulated about the rapist's gender identity. (His mother has made it clear that he DOESN'T identfy as Trans.) Still, the harpies are running with the Report to make political hay. Here's Hoping for a Better New Year Loudoun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.