After four years of delays and cost overruns, the long-await Metrorail stations in Loudoun opened in November.
Even the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or Metro, was more than ready—the transit authority announced the opening date with a video featuring the titular refrain from the Lizzo song “About Damn Time.”
The Silver Line Phase 2 extension, which opened six new stations including the three in Loudoun, came amid repeated setbacks for two beleaguered organizations. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority which operates Dulles Airport had agreed to build the road and faced repeated setbacks in its construction.
The Loudoun Board of Supervisors voted 5-4 in 2012 to bring the Silver Line into Loudoun the day before their deadline to sign on. Originally the project was scheduled to finish in 2018. The airports authority finally handed the new construction over to Metro for testing in June of this year.
Meanwhile, Metro has been under criticism for years as it undertakes a years-long project to update the system and bring it into a state of good repair after years of neglect, while saddled with a complicated funding structure split among states, localities, Congress and the District of Columbia. In December, new General Manager Randy Clarke presented a budget proposal that seeks to close a $185 million funding gap with a combination of increased revenues, reduced spending and—mostly—new federal funding.
All of those problems fueled criticism from people in Loudoun upset their local tax dollars would be going to help support the system.
After the new construction was handed over Metro seemed like it would face one last delay this year. Its new 7000-series trains had been taken out of service a year before due to potential defects in their axles, and the independent Washington Metrorail Safety Commission at first denied a plan to begin returning them to service, leaving Metro with too few trains to support new stations.
But in November, the commission approved a revised plan with an intensive schedule of testing, and Metro announced trains would run in time for Thanksgiving. The first passengers stepped aboard at the new stops on Nov. 15.
And now the real test of the county’s investment begins. With trains now running, the county will begin sending more local money to Metro. In the current county budget, Loudoun is sending just over $6 million to the transit authority. Next year, that’s expected to increase to $16.2 million.
Proponents of the Silver Line project have billed it as an economic development project, hoping to attract new business and new residents to developments around the stations. Some of that has already happened. The first Metro-adjacent development, Loudoun Station, has been standing for years, with other land around the new stops already snapped up and under development.
And there is evidence the stops have created demand and value—even in Loudoun’s perennially booming real estate market, land values around the future stops have far outpaced the growth elsewhere in the county.
And on the day of its opening, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), the only remaining serving supervisor from the 2012 vote, said the trains could also bring in the younger professional workforce that the county has tried for years to attract.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meanwhile is trying to make the most of its investment. In the 2019 update to the county comprehensive plan, the county created its first Urban Policy Area, planning for dense, vertical development around the new stops. And with the Silver Line grand opening, the county launched the largest expansion to its own transit system in more than a decade, with new local bus routes hoped to connect people across the county to the new train stations.
So far, the Ashburn and Dulles Airport stops are the busiest of the six new stations, with the most common destinations in Washington, DC.
“When we you’re trying to talk about what we want Loudoun County to be, you have to have big ideas, and you have to actually stick with it and want to execute it,” Letourneau said at the Nov. 15 grand opening ceremony attended by Loudoun and Fairfax County supervisors, transit authority officials, members of Congress and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “And it does take political fortitude, and it takes perseverance, and it takes time, but eventually you can get there. And this is just the next step.”
Matt "slush fund" Letourneau never met a boondoggle he wouldn't waste taxpayers money on. It will take a hypothetical rider 75 minutes to reach DC from Loudoun (hypothetical because there will be hardly any commuter riders from Loudoun). This has turned into a rarely used transport for sports games in DC. And Supervisors missed their chance to truly leverage Metro by recruiting a Northern Virginia residential tech college around the stops. That evaporated when Amazon built it in Crystal City.
As automated cars make Metro obsolete, Loudoun taxpayers will once again be stuck with the bill resulting from our incompetent government's hubris.
