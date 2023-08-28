The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two adults were found dead inside a Sterling home.
According to the agency, on Aug. 27 at about 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 21700 block of Calamary Circle in Sterling for a welfare check. Upon entering the home, deputies found an adult male and female dead inside the residence. The agency said there is no indication of a threat to the community.
The agency is withholding the names of the deceased, cause, and manner of death pending next of kin notification and findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Katie Mitchell at 703-777-1021.
