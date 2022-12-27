State Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33) plans a public hearing with members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
State legislators representing parts of Loudoun will attend to hear constituents share thoughts and concerns. However, to speak, you must sign up in advance online at forms.gle/FFMrLUxxDCiADomw8.
Registration is open through Jan. 4. Speakers are required to be a resident of Loudoun County or a business or agency that provides a service to Loudoun County and will have two minutes each.
The 2023 General Assembly Session begins Jan. 11.
