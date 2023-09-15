County supervisors have passed an ordinance requiring the owners of an unfinished hotel building in Chantilly to tear the structure down, or the county will do so and fund the demolition through a lien on the property.
The building is near the Eastgate community along Rt. 50.
According to a county staff report, plans for the 161,000 square foot Sheraton Dulles South on Lizzio Center Drive were approved in June 2008. The hotel was to include 243 rooms and a banquet hall, construction stalled in 2009. The property was sold out of foreclosure in 2011, then sold again in 2013 to the current owners, who have been unable to get a hotel franchise and financing for the project. The report noted there is evidence people frequently go onto the property.
According to the county, the unfinished structure has continued to attract people, including minors, as a gathering place and has become a safety concern. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has responded to three incidents in recent years, including an injured juvenile in July 2017 who required an assisted rescue.
Supervisors at a public hearing Tuesday cited the potential for injury as the building remains vacant and unmonitored with a fence that is easily susceptible to entry.
“The unfinished hotel site on Route 50 has been a source of frustration and concern for Dulles District residents for well over a decade," Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) stated. "In addition to being unsightly, it attracts individuals participating in unsafe behaviors and poses a safety risk for the community and for first responders. Despite my many attempts over the years, the site has not been redeveloped and the structure remains. I am pleased that the Board of Supervisors has now taken this action to ensure that the structure will be taken down.”
Supervisors voted to approve the ordinance 8-0-1, Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent, on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
