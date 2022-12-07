Following its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools sexual assault scandal, the special grand jury made eight recommendations based on its findings:
Increase transparency and foster better communication.
The report recommends the school division include as much information as reasonably possible when informing the public about significant events happening on school property, a bus, or a school sponsored event.
The jury found that that school administrators’ decision to deliberately omit information about the sexual assault in the May 28 email notifying parents about the confrontation with the victim’s father was “emblematic of a consistent lack of transparency on the part of LCPS.”
Re-examine its transfer process.
The report recommends the division create a formalized protocol for transferring students for disciplinary reasons, including improved communication among the principals in the schools involved, central office administrators, and the school resource officer, as well as the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, juvenile court authorities and the Sheriff’s Office when relevant.
In this case, the grand jury found that the transfer of the assailant from Stone Bridge to Broad Run “occurred in a last-minute, haphazard manner,” with critical information about the student being withheld from the assistant principal and other faculty. “Throughout our investigation it was evident that a misguided and way-too-expansive definition of student confidentiality hampered the communication, cooperation, and coordination necessary to provide a safe and secure environment for student, faculty, and staff,” according to the report.
More involvement needed from the division’s director of safety and security.
The grand jury found that the director’s central concern during the May 28 incident was the report of the disruptive parent at the school and that he was unaware of the sexual assault or that the whereabouts of the assailant was unknown. The director also was not informed about or involved in the transfer of the student to a new school.
Tighten policies regarding the types of apps available to students on school-issued devices.
The investigation showed that the assailant used the Discord app on a school-issued Chromebook to communicate with one of his victims and that students use downloaded apps to evade the division’s monitoring through the Gaggle platform that is designed to identify student conversations involving safety threats and suicide. “LCPS needs to impose stricter policies and prohibitions for student downloads and student communication on their Chromebooks for non-educational-related purposes, and ensure any inappropriate content is immediately reported to school authorities,” the report states.
The School Board should limit the use of attorney-client privilege declarations to cloak information on legitimate matters of public concern.
The grand jury criticized eight of the nine School Board members for following the instruction of the division counsel to not answer many questions, citing attorney-client privilege. The jurors found the claims to be overly expansive. “School board members seem to labor under the belief that every discussion that takes place in the presence of division counsel, whether or not division counsel is even involved in the discussion, is subject to the attorney-client privilege, whether or not the communication is seeking legal advice or not, and whether or not circumstances of the discussion should even appropriately be considered confidential,” according to the report. Attorney-client privilege “should not be used as a shield that impedes transparency, accountability, and openness, especially when it comes to the operations of a public body.”
Communication, cooperation and coordination across all agencies must be improved when addressing criminal conduct by students, faculty and staff.
The grand jury found a systemic lack of communication among the school division, Sheriff’s Office, court services unit, and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in dealing with individuals who may pose a threat. “There appears to be little appetite among these entities for sharing critical information when a student, faculty or staff member is accused of a crime. All too often it appears an overly broad definition of confidentially trumps the sharing of important information necessary to protect the safety and security of the school community,” according to the report.
Strengthen support and advocacy for faculty and staff who are faced with challenging scenarios that could be dangerous.
The grand jury found that the concerns raised by a teaching assistant about the conduct of the assailant in the weeks before the May 28 sexual assault were ignored by her supervisors. The report also cites concerns raised by two elementary school special education teachers who were advised to use a piece of cardboard or wear aprons to prevent students from grabbing their groin area.
The School Board should more closely scrutinize the superintendent’s recommendation for the non-renewal of a teacher’s contract.
The grand jury objected to the school division’s practice of approving staff terminations on a “rubber-stamped consent agenda.”
