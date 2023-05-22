Volunteers gathered at JK Community Farm over the weekend to help plant 50,000 seedlings, kicking off the growing season for the program that is expected this year to surpass 1 million pounds of fresh produce donated to area food panties.
Teams from companies and civic groups, along with individuals of all ages, signed up to help with the massive planning effort.
Since its founding in 2018, the community farm has provided chemical free, healthy produce and protein to those struggling with food insecurity in the region. The farm donates the food it grows to nonprofit partners, including Loudoun Hunger Relief, Food for Others, Arlington Food Assistance Center, and DC Central Kitchen.
“Last year we donated 235,000 pounds. This year we’ll do 245,000. We try to expand a little bit each year,” Executive Director Samantha Kuhn said during Saturday’s activities as volunteers were planting hundreds of tomato and pepper seedlings.
From Friday to Sunday, teams from Coresite, Lindsey Business Solutions, GRID Networks, JK Moving, CapRelo, TD Bank, Infinitive, AFAC, Metaphase Consulting, King of Kings, Loudoun County Public Schools, PineRidge Landscaping, and Greenfare Health and Wellness planted eggplant, cabbage, watermelon, sweet corn, tomatoes—and lots and lots of peppers.
The 150-acre farm south of Round Hill was established with the support of JK Moving Services and the Kuhn family. Nearly 772,000 pounds of food have been donated from the effort, which has been supported by more than 17,000 volunteer over the years.
