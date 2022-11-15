The Salvation Army of Loudoun will hold its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign starting Nov. 25 and is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help.
This year’s campaign comes as the organization continues to wrestle with the increased for services following the pandemic and in the wake of rising inflation. The Salvation Army provides help with rent, utility bills, and emergency food assistance, among other support services.
Red Kettle volunteers will greet shoppers at Giant, Safeway, and Walmart stores across Loudoun through Dec. 24. In addition to seeking volunteers to ring bells at the collection stations, organizers are offering sponsorships to businesses for promotional exposure at the kettles.
To sign up to volunteer or to sponsor a kettle, contact call Bonnie Inman at 703-771-3371 or go to salvationarmypotomac.org/loudouncountycorps/love-beyond-christmas/. You can also sign up at bit.ly/LoudounRedKettle.
