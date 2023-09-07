On Thursday, volunteers from Tito’s Handmade Vodka were at the Piedmont Environmental Council’s Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows helping with the harvest and installing new covers to extend the garden’s growing season.
The nonprofit The Piedmont Environmental Council has provided produce from the farm at Gilbert’s Corner to Loudoun Hunger Relief since 2019, donating more than 100,000 pounds of sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables since it began. And that donation stands to increase—on Friday, volunteers from Tito’s philanthropic arm, Love, Tito’s, helped install new caterpillar tunnels, similar to greenhouses, which extend the growing season in the garden.
The volunteers from both Tito’s and the PEC also harvested, washed and packaged late summer vegetables from the garden like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant, according to a Love, Tito’s press release. It was part of the Love, Tito’s Block to Block community garden and farm program.
More information about the Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows is online at pecva.org/our-work/working-farms-and-food/roundabout-meadows-community-farm. More information about Love, Titos is online at lovetitos.com.
