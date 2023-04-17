The V Foundation’s seventh annual Virginia Vine event raised $1.17 million to support ground-breaking cancer research following two days of programs in Loudoun County’s wine country.
The event brings area donors together with the region’s top cancer researchers to learn about the latest breakthroughs and to boost funding for their work.
The V Foundation was founded in 1993 by ESPN and legendary basketball player Jimmy Valvano, shortly before he died from adenocarcinoma. It was in his memorable speech during that year’s ESPY Awards that he introduced the foundation’s motto: “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.”
Over the past 30 years, the foundation has raised more than $350 million to support cancer treatment research, with a goal to surpass $500 by the end of the decade.
In its eighth year, the three-day Virginia Vine event brings together doctors and researchers from the frontlines of the battle against cancers with community leaders and donors who make their work possible. The program included a Friday night concern at Fox Chase Farm, Saturday morning speakers panel featuring cancer researchers and a sports panel with golf great Curtis Strange and Washington Commanders President Jason Wright, a gala auction dinner at Stone Tower Winery, and a Sunday morning breakfast program at Salamander Resort and Spa.
V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson said the goal is to unite the public and scientific community to help push for more cures faster and to give patients and caregivers hope.
“The spirit of the V Foundation is that we can do this together as one team. We deal with the currency of hope. We lean into the currency of hope. We believe in it—in many respects because of what you bring to the table so very generously,” he said during the opening of the Saturday auction event, which was emceed by Joe Theismann.
During the event, Stone Tower owners, the Huber family, were presented with the Virginia Vine Visionaries award in recognition of their support for the foundation’s work. The Virginia Vine has been hosted at Stone Tower for the past five years, with this year christening the winery’s newly opened events center.
“Our family obviously have been very touched by cancer,” Mike Huber said, telling of one of his daughters being diagnosed with cancer when she was 17. “It was a pretty rare form for a young thing. She was treated at NIH because it was so unusual.”
The doctors didn’t know if she could have children, he said. Now two decades later, “I was woken up this morning by the pitter-patter of little feet. We are beyond grateful, and she is just doing awesome right now.”
His wife, Kristi, also dealt with pancreatic cancer. She said that was more than three years ago “and we’re all good.”
“We feel we’re just doing our part,” Mike Huber said.
Saturday evening’s live auction alone raised $600,000, with two supporters paying $50,000 each for an exclusive John Legend concert in Napa and two others putting in $30,000 each to have Theismann come to their home and provide commentary during a Washington Commanders game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.