The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties this week announced $65,000 in grant awards to 26 nonprofit animal rescue organizations across Virginia, including several in Loudoun County.
Ursula Landsrath founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia as an independent organization in 2008, distributing more than $1 million to Virginia-based animal rescue organizations before shutting down grantmaking operations in 2017 when she became seriously ill. Her husband and friends created the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund within the Community Foundation after she died in January 2019 to continue her grantmaking legacy.
The fund supports grassroots animal rescue organizations while benefitting from staffing and investment support from the Community Foundation. Last year, the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund awarded $57,000 to animal welfare nonprofits.
“Since Ursula’s passing in 2019, ULARF has given out $209,200. Our committee hopes to build on this, raising our fund base to serve more nonprofit animal organizations in Virginia,” Mary Johnson, chair of the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund Grants Committee, said.
This year, the fund selected 26 organizations to receive funding, after conducting a competitive grant process. This year’s grant awards are:
$2,500 to A.E.R.O. (Animal Education and Rescue Organization) to support supply purchases for wildlife rehabilitation;
$2,500 to Animal Care Assistance Program to support for low-income veterinary assistance program in Central Virginia;
$3,000 to Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue to support materials expenses to build new outdoor exercise runs for rescued Great Pyrenees dogs;
$2,500 to DC Area Weimaraner Rescue to support dog spay, neuter, and emergency vet expenses;
$2,500 to Dewey Animals, Inc. to support their trap-neuter-return program for feral cats in Loudoun and Prince William counties;
$2,500 to Dogs Deserve Better, Inc. to support spay and neuter of dogs being adopted by low-income households;
$2,500 to Equine Rescue League Foundation to support the care and shelter of rescued equines in Loudoun County;
$2,500 to Garfield's Rescue, Inc. to support the spay, neuter and related medical costs for homeless cats in the Northern Neck counties of Virginia;
$2,500 to Goochland Pet Lovers to support medical expenses for animals in Goochland;
$3,000 to Helping Homeless Felines to support for emergency veterinary care for injured stray cats;
$2,500 to Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue, Inc. to support emergency veterinary care for rescued equines;
$2,500 to Humane Society of Loudoun County to support their Community Cat Program;
$2,500 to Humane Society of Shenandoah County to support for "Operation Catsnip" cat spay and neuter program;
$2,500 to Loudoun Community Cat Coalition to support community cat spay, neuter and kitten rescue in Loudoun County;
$2,500 to MAD Cats to support spay, neuter and vaccinations for 40 kittens in Madison County;
$3,000 to Middleburg Humane Foundation to support animal care supplies for animals that need spay, neuter, and medical care served by partner shelters;
$2,500 to Mutt Love Rescue, Inc. to support homeless dogs with extraordinary medical expenses;
$2,500 to Pets Bring Joy to support trap, neuter and return program as well as adoption of community cats;
$2,500 to Promises Animal Rescue, Inc. to support dog rescue;
$2,500 to RappCats to support for cat neuter program in Rappahannock County;
$1,500 to Rockbridge Animal Alliance to support cat food distribution at Pet Food Pantry serving Rockbridge, Lexington, and Buena Vista;
$2,500 to Serendipity Equine to support horse feed expenses for rescued equines;
$1,500 to Serenity Farm Virginia to support for medical costs for rescued animals;
$2,500 to the Community Cat Alliance to support their cat trap, neuter, and return program for low- and fixed-income residents of Frederick County;
$2,500 to Twin County Humane Society to support for spay and neuter of 100 cats; and
$3,000 to Wildlife Veterinary Care to support for the purchase of veterinary medicines and supplies for sick and injured wildlife.
