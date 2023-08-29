The Tree of Life Ministries’ annual Summer Giveaway on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 drew more than 1,000 attendees, offering families free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, furniture, haircut and other services.
The nonprofit held events in Purcellville, Leesburg, and Sterling, giving out 990 backpacks filled with school supplies and clothing to 458 people. The work was made possible by 275 volunteers and donations by local churches, businesses, and individuals.
In Leesburg on Aug. 12, 500 people came to Crossroads Baptist Church for a Back-to-School Fiesta with free backpacks, food, activities, and live music. Donated backpacks and school supplies were handed out to 350 students. The event was held in partnership with One Hope Ministries and had volunteers from 10 churches in the Leesburg area.
On Aug. 19 at Purcellville Baptist Church, the nonprofit provided clothing to 458 people and 469 backpacks with school supplies, along with free furniture for 30 families, 30 free haircuts, and dental kits for 345 children. Tree of Life’s first-ever giveaway in Sterling that same day at Sterling Park Baptist Church brought 130 attendees and provided 169 backpacks filled with school supplies, along with groceries.
More information is online at tolministries.org.
