The Lucketts Ruritan Club annually selects one club member and one local citizen for special recognition at the Club’s Annual Awards Banquet.
At its December meeting, they recognized Tom Small as Lucketts Ruritan of the Year and Muriel Sarmadi as Lucketts Citizen of the Year for 2022.
Small has led the club’s Youth and Community Development Grant Programs since their inception in 2018.
Sarmadi, the owner of the Roots 657 restaurant, was recognized for her focus on community service, fellowship and goodwill through her hands-on leadership.
Awards were presented by Club President, Patricia Logue, during a dinner held at Raspberry Falls Golf and Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.