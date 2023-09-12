Loudoun Hunger Relief has received a $250,000 gift to support its Beyond Food Capital Expansion efforts from the Jiten & Sujani Shah Family Charitable Fund.
The gift supports the $3 million capital campaign to build the Loudoun Hunger Relief Community Services Center in Leesburg and a new Community Market.
Jiten “Jay” and Sujani “Jen” Shah said their family has lived in Loudoun since 1999, in Sterling and later Ashburn.
“We’re aware that there are two versions of Loudoun County. The version that makes headlines states that we are one of the richest counties in the country. The version that gets less attention is that many families in our community struggle with food insecurity,” they stated. “We are excited to support Loudoun Hunger Relief as they expand to ensure that all our community is fed. We knew when we were ready to make an investment back into our local community that Loudoun Hunger Relief was the right place—they are a critical partner in the non-profit ecosystem that support Loudoun families”.
The expansion to Loudoun Hunger Relief’s Leesburg location includes a nonprofit services center housing other non-profits including Loudoun Literacy Council, Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers and Crossroads Jobs. And it will provide outreach space to Loudoun County human service agencies, serving families more efficiently at a one-stop spot for all of those services.
It also includes a new best-practice, full choice free grocery market supported with increased warehouse storage, truck bays, and volunteer workspace.
The Leesburg expansion will grow Loudoun Hunger Relief from 4,300 square feet to 13,500 square feet, planned to open in late September.
“LHR is incredibly grateful and excited for the investment from Jay and Jen Shah as we work to serve our neighbors in need across the county,” Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “They are particularly interested in food access for eastern Loudoun residents and approximately half of the families LHR serves live in eastern Loudoun. Their gift will have impact for decades to come allowing us to serve those in need with dignity.”
(1) comment
Loudoun is blessed by the work of so many outstanding staff and committed volunteers at LHR. Kudos to Jennifer Montgomery and others who had the vision to house small non profit organizations serving the same population as LHR under one roof. Thank you all at LHR for your amazing work!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.