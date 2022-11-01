Many Loudouners have come home recently to a note from the Scouts as they gather donations during the holiday season for local food pantries.
The Scouting for Food notes have information about food items needed to replenish the stockrooms of local food pantries. Each November, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venture Scouts, and their leaders at the Goose Creek District of the National Capital Area Council take to the neighborhoods of Loudoun County to seek out those donations.
The scouts will return to front doors across the county on Saturday, Nov. 12 to pick up bags of non-perishable items and deliver them to Loudoun food pantries.
“These donations could not come at a better time each year,” Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “Often, we are able to start using the Scouts’ food the very next week to restock items such as cereals, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, and meats, such as tuna.”
The Scouting for Food service project began in 1988. Today, the Scouts are responding to an ever-growing demand for assistance with basic needs, going door-to-door to collect those donations and often volunteering additional hours to unload vehicles and bags and sort donations.
Loudoun Hunger Relief, the county’s largest hunger nonprofit, has served the community since 1991. In 2020, the nonprofit distributed more than 2.6 million pounds of food. Today they report serving around 600 families each week, and also act as a central point of distribution for other food pantries around the county. For more information visit loudounhunger.org.
