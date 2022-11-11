The Scouts will be back on Loudoun doorsteps on Saturday to pick up donations for Scouting for Food, helping replenish the stockrooms of local food pantries for the holiday season.
Earlier this month, many Loudouners came home to notes from scout troops seeking donations of non-perishable food items, and offering advice on which donations are most needed. Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venture Scouts, and their leaders at the Goose Creek District of the National Capital Area Council take to the neighborhoods of Loudoun County to seek out those donations each November.
On Saturday, the scouts will return to front doors across the county to pick up bags of donated non-perishable items and deliver them to Loudoun food pantries.
Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said the donations "could not come at a better times."
The Scouting for Food service project began in 1988. Today, the Scouts are responding to an ever-growing demand for assistance with basic needs, going door-to-door to collect those donations and often volunteering additional hours to unload vehicles and bags and sort donations.
Loudoun Hunger Relief, the county’s largest hunger nonprofit, has served the community since 1991. In 2020, the nonprofit distributed more than 2.6 million pounds of food. Today they report serving around 600 families each week, and also act as a central point of distribution for other food pantries around the county. For more information visit loudounhunger.org.
To find help with food, visit loudounfeeds.org.
