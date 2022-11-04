Stop Child Abuse Now or SCAN of Northern Virginia, a child abuse prevention nonprofit organization, recognized its Loudoun nonprofit 100WomenStrong with the 2022 Cleary Award at the annual Toast to Hope Gala at Army Navy Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28.
The evening also set a new record for the fundraising gala, doubling SCAN’s goal with a surprise gift. Title sponsors and longtime supporters Tim and Jennifer Gale announced that night they would match all donations made during the night.
The Cleary Award recognizes people and organizations whose dedication to children and families stand out and make a positive difference in the lives of children.
“We are more than honored to be recognized by SCAN of Northern Virginia,” 100WomenStrong founder Karen G. Schaufeld stated. “Since its inception, 100WomenStrong has focused on the strategic investment in organizations and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents. SCAN has been one of our recipients six times because of its focus on prevention, education and advocacy in support of all children, regardless of race, faith, citizenship status, ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. We are proud supporters of SCAN’s unique family and community programs and equally proud to be a part of their 2022 Toast to Hope Gala.”
Proceeds from the event support SCAN's programs and services to prevent child abuse and neglect in Northern Virginia.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring together our most generous supporters once again and celebrate the magic that makes this community so special. Supporters from across the region came together that night to show their dedication to building safer futures for children,” SCAN Executive Director Leah Fraley stated.
