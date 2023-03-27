International Data Center Day was celebrated Saturday with a 4.9999K race and one-mile fun run through the heart of Loudoun’s Data Center Alley.
While morning rains put a damper on the race, the 7x24 DC Chapter-sponsored event served as a showcase of the data center industry and raised funds to support the Dulles South Soup Kitchen.
More than 200 runners powered through the downpour to compete in the race. Ryan Danluk, of Leesburg, was the top finisher, completing the course in 18:40. Annelise Parker, of Leesburg, was the top female finisher, with a time of 21:37.
