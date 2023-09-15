Juliana deRosa loves animals. In addition to her Beagle named Bug, her German Shepherd named Ren and her three kittens she adopted, she fosters dogs and cats through several fostering agencies. So it was only natural for deRosa to volunteer her farm in Round Hill to host a fostering information open house this weekend, Sept. 16 and 17.
The open house will walk interested families through the fostering process in the hope that some will join the PetConnect foster network in Loudoun, but especially in western Loudoun.
DeRosa said shelters across the nation are overwhelmed right now with surrendered pets, another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic 23 million American homes adopted a pet, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Now, deRosa said, based on her personal experience with several foster agencies, when people went back to work and school and life returned to normal people began surrendering those pets to shelters “at alarming rates.”
She said during the pandemic not only did people have a hard time keeping up on their doctors’ appointments, but people also found it hard to get their pets into the veterinarian for shots or to be spayed and neutered. She said as a result animals were not getting sterilized and now there is an alarmingly high number of pets needing homes, and she said the euthanasia rates are “really awful.”
She said right now PetConnect is gearing up for a large transport of animals, with the vans being loaded up at the end of the month, and it’s critical that those pets have homes to come to.
“At the end of the day, they will have to leave a lot behind if they don’t have a place to land,” she said.
She said the goal in having the open house is to help people understand what fostering is about and address some of the objections people may have.
“We try to look at how many objections people have and try to help them work through it so they can get to the point where they realize it’s really an awesome thing they are doing,” she said. “You only get so many chances in life to save a life. If you are a nurse or a doctor you get to do it every day, but a lot of us go through our whole lives and never get the chance to save a life. This what this is about. Helping people understand where they fit in in the big puzzle.”
One of those objections to fostering is the fear that they will become attached and won’t be able to give the animal up to a forever home when the time comes.
“What I say to that is, that is a legit feeling. You are caring for them, it would be odd to not care about them, but they have to realize that if you were to adopt every foster you had you would clog up the system,” she said. “If you foster two then pass them on, you can foster two more.”
She said there is nothing more selfless than to take an animal into your home, love it and care for it, then give it to its forever home and turn around and open your home to another foster.
“We don’t expect people to jump on board and do crazy volume numbers, but how about one? Just save one life,” she said.
She said another hang up of becoming a foster home to a pet is travel or vacations. She said the beautiful thing about fostering is that network around you that you can reach out to and find someone to take your foster while you travel.
She also said the rescue organization takes care of all the expenses, including major medical ones so really a foster home only has to provide love, food and water and exercise.
DeRosa will host the event at her farm at 34994 Williams Gap Road, Round Hill this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, 11 a.m. to noon. She will have apple cider and donuts, and PetConnect will be on hand to answer questions. RSVP at info@FBognon@petconnectrescue.org.
“Grab the kids and come out and learn how to save a life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.