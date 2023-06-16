The Loudoun County Trauma-Informed Community Network recently presented its inaugural Resilience Awards to outstanding professionals working to improve mental health for Loudoun County residents.
Resilience Award recipients are residents recognized for putting others first. This first annual event centered around the theme “Helping Helpers,” recognizing social workers, clinicians, and mental health professionals working with vulnerable families and youth.
Over 100 Loudoun TICN members from 45 organizations were invited to nominate colleagues going above and beyond for the community. The eight awardees are frontline professionals at LAWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services, the Northern Virginia chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Loudoun County Public Schools, Newport Healthcare, and Northern Virginia Family Services.
They were presented with a well-being experience—an Equine-Assisted Learning session in partnership with Project Horse of the Arc of Loudoun, Stop Child Abuse Now of Northern Virginia, and Greater Richmond SCAN.
“We see a lot of burnout and vicarious trauma in survivor care,” stated Laurie Tasharski, lead facilitator of the Loudoun TICN. “It’s important to care for those who care for everyone else. This experience was designed to be a restorative and meaningful ‘thank you’ to those who help others.”
