Amy Owens, the recently retired executive director of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, was selected as Citizen of the Year by the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club.
During a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Tuscarora Mill restaurant, Owens was lauded for her work to grow the foundation, which now distributes more than $2.6 million in charitable giving annually, while strengthening the local network of nonprofits through training and other support.
“There are a thousand different ways big and small that Amy has helped donors fulfill their charitable vision, nonprofits grow stronger and bigger, and also to make our community safe, healthy, and an inclusive place for everyone,” said Nicole Acosta, who took over as the foundation’s executive director after Owen retired in May.
Jennifer Montgomery, president and CEO of Loudoun Hunger Relief, said Owen changed attitudes about charitable giving.
“Amy really became the voice, I think, of our church community, on behalf of our nonprofits, of our nonprofit leaders. She really developed relationships on the county level. She went out and said, ‘Hey, guys, philanthropy is fun, let's figure out a way that you can help and there are needs,’” Montgomery said. “She also talked about giving, and, frankly, how lackluster giving was for a really long time and I think that has really shifted and I credit a lot of that to Amy.”
Ellen Miller recalled Owen’s support in establishing the Smashing Walnut Foundation, a vision of her daughter Gabriella.
“So my daughter Gabriella was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer and she just became this amazing childhood cancer awareness advocate and did so many things that affected not just our community but way beyond,” Miller recalled. “It was very interesting because she received this [volunteer of the year] award and she was actually asked to speak for a couple of minutes before receiving the award to a group of adults. I know that all of us get a little bit nervous about talking and little Gabriella just got up and started chit chatting away. Afterwards Amy came up and she was like ‘I need to know this girl.’”
The Millers had thoughts of setting up a charity to promote research on childhood brain cancer. “She embraced us and led us down the path with us not knowing anything that needed to be done to have a foundation. She guided us and really helped us start out and helped us achieve Gabrielle’s his vision. Without her we wouldn't be where we are,” Miller said. Over the past 10 years, the Smashing Walnuts Foundation has held secure more than $110 million in funding for childhood cancer and disease research.
Rotary Club member Susan Jane Stack was among the founders of the community foundation. She credited Owen with helping to achieve the vision they had nearly 25 years ago.
“She had a lot of experience, and she turned that foundation to what it was supposed to be,” she said. “And it has grown way beyond what I thought it would be—and it's all credited to Amy.
Owen gave credit back to the founders, to Montgomery’s support and to the impact Smashing Walnuts had on the foundation during a pivotal time in its growth. She also credited the support of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.
And, Owen said her involvement with the Rotary Club has been important, as well.
“It's pretty phenomenal to spend the mornings with you. I truly love being a Rotarian,” she said. “This was fuel for me to be involved with people who care about the community for so many years.”
