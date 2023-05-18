After of decade helping to lead Loudoun’s nonprofits and their financial supporters through a period of unprecedented growth—and challenges—Amy Owen is retiring as executive director of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties this month.
Since she took over leadership of the organization in 2012, the foundation’s assets have grown from $1.3 million in 25 funds to $10 million in 115 funds. And grantmaking grew from $149,000 a year to more than $2.6 million in 2023.
In addition to expanding the financial safety net for local charities, Owen focused on improving the nonprofit leadership infrastructure with programs to train nonprofit executives and the community volunteer board members who support them.
She will turn the reins over to Nicole Acosta, a veteran of Loudoun’s nonprofit community even before joining the Community Foundation in 2018. Acosta takes over as president and CEO on May 31.
Owen’s experience with the power of community foundations goes back to her work in the 1990s with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in Harpers Ferry.
“We would get grants in from these things called community foundations from all along the coast—Georgia to Maine,” she recalled.
She learned more about how the organizations worked and left to join the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, based in Martinsburg, WV, and serving five counties.
“They didn't have a director of development and I was selling radio at the time, which I hated. But it did teach me to talk to people about cutting a check,” Owen said.
In her 11 years there, she grew the foundation’s assets from $1 million to $17 million.
When Karen Krei retired from leading the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties in 2012, Owen was recruited for the post.
“I came to Loudoun County. I'd heard all about the fastest growing county in America. I certainly came here to shop. I knew what it looked like. I thought it would be a piece of cake,” Owen said.
But the work has been challenging. She points to two trends.
First is the relatively low rate of charitable giving among Loudoun residents, a continuing point of frustration. Even the Give Choose campaign, annual day of giving that brought in nearly $800,000 for 143 charities this year, is not reaching its full potential.
“We've got about 2,100 unique donors, which is great, but we have a county of 430,000 here,” Acosta said. “Even if we could get 1%, that would more than double our participation. We haven't quite cracked the code on how to do that.”
Also, there is a tendency of donors to use their commercial brokers to set up donor-advised funds rather than working with the local community foundation. “What they’re missing out on is fueling the local work,” Owen said.
Reflecting on the evolution of the community foundation over the past decade, Owen highlights a few important contributors.
She cites the “steadfast investment” of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation. “It’s been a linchpin for the county that Claude Moore grew up in and loved—and for all the charities that are here now,” she said.
She also credits her dedicated staff. The foundation has grown from one employee to four full-time positions and three contractors. They’ve built important programs designed for people who are interested in charitable work as community board members and staffers. Last year, the foundation offered 13 such programs, ranging from two-hour training sessions to a six-month seminar series and covering the gamut from fundraising, to HR, to finances, to racial equity, to working with the media.
“Part of that programming has really focused on lifting up and supporting our nonprofit leaders, both from the board perspective and also the executive leadership,” Acosta said. “We've done executive coaching. We've hosted board chair roundtables, work best practices, and trainings. We wanted to provide spaces where those leaders can come together, get support, learn about best practices, health care, your leadership craft. And ultimately, we know that those leaders are the ones who are going to propel their organization's mission forward.”
The community foundation’s impactful potential was most prominently on display in the early days of the COVID pandemic.
“We launched our Community Emergency Relief Fund in March [2020]. Schools shut down, and like that Thursday we came back from that Board of Supervisors meeting where we heard a report from [Health Department Director] Dr. [David] Goodfriend. We're like, ‘we need to start this,’” Acosta said. That resulted in a more than $1.5 million grant making initiative supporting the emergency outreach of some nonprofits, keeping others afloat, and providing rental assistance to families in need.
“It was a perfect example of how a community foundation can step into a void of need, you know, to serve the community as a whole,” Owen said.
The Transition
As Owen prepares to step away, she’s confident the foundation is in good hands.
“It's both thrilling and reassuring to know that someone who has the same degree of passion will take it over as president and CEO. I can't tell you how many times I tried to take Nicole out for lunch and convince her to come to the community foundation,” Owen said.
“It’s reassuring to continue carrying on the work that Amy so very clearly and intentionally laid out,” Acosta said. “Amy and our board did a tremendous job building our organization to what it is today. And I've gotten an opportunity to learn so much from Amy and her past experience.”
Acosta is a veteran of Loudoun’s nonprofit community, formerly working for the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter starting as a direct service provider and ending up as executive director.
“One of the things that was so rewarding about that job, in addition to just the impact we had on the survivors receiving the services, was becoming involved in this network of nonprofit leaders who really work well together,” Acosta said. “They are caring. They have sort of an open-door policy. They're all there to support each other. I think there's generally a sense of camaraderie, and we're all in this together to make this a safe and healthy community.
“And that, I think, is what was so attractive about coming here, that I could be in a position to support those folks even more in different ways and connect donors in the community to those important issues. There's just so much good stuff happening in our community,” she said.
Acosta said the top goal is to continue building the foundation’s donor base and funds. “That's what community foundations do. That is our core mission, to build endowments for this community to support it forever. Amy has laid out a very successful path for that,” she said.
It also will be important to continue adapting to the needs of the nonprofit community with impactful programming.
“Like Amy said, when we first started there was a very small handful of development directors in this community. So, as they grow, we need to continue adjusting the programming to make sure that what we're providing is useful. On the flip side, our nonprofit nonprofits continuously emerge, too. So we need to make sure that we're—”
”…still doing fundamentals,” Owen said, finishing her sentence—and leaving little doubt about a continuity of leadership ahead for the organization.
Learn more about the foundation at communityfoundationlf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.