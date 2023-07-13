Opportunity Scholars, a nonprofit founded in 2019 by J. Knox Singleton, is expanding from Frederick County into Loudoun after signing an agreement with Loudoun County Public Schools just a few weeks ago.
The organization provides financial and academic support to students who lack the resources to obtain technical certifications and college degrees that lead to high-demand, well-paying jobs. Along with helping students and their families with financial aid forms and finding scholarship opportunities, it also provides funding for dual enrollment classes, exams, postsecondary education and training, textbooks and other expenses associate with education.
“We are sort of like the hub of the wheel,” Executive Director Rachel Schaefer said. “We connect with school counselors, we connect with the students, we connect with the teachers, and then we help them all the way through to employment. And if we do our job really, really well, then we will have less people having a need for governmental social services like SNAP benefits.”
Students must meet six categories to be eligible, including meeting a predetermined income ceiling, being legally authorized to work in the United States, maintaining a GPA of 2.0 or higher, entering into one of the preapproved careers identified by the organization as a “secure, good paying, high demandjob in the shortest possible time,” living at home during their education to maintain a path that is cost efficient, and falling into the age category of 16-21.
Some of the careers included in the approved paths include nursing, data analytics, cyber security, welding, surgical technology, plumbing, physical therapy assistant, mechanical engineering, accounting, software development, teaching and commercial driving.
Each student is assigned a career coach who connects with the student and their family monthly to help fill out financial aid forms, coordinate outside resources, determine possible career pathways and next steps and register for classes.
Opportunity Scholars enters into an income share agreement with the student resulting in the organization funding all up front programmatic fees, which includes tuition, equipment and class fees.
“They pay us back only when they start working and making a certain salary,” Schaefer said. “… We just sent someone through a nursing program and if you went to a four-year school, it would be about $160,000 for a nursing degree. We’re doing it for $18,000.”
The student is not required to begin repaying until they are making a minimum of $40,000 a year, and interest rates are determined on a case-by-case basis. If a student moves out of the area or drops from the program before graduation, they are not required to pay anything back to the organization. The nonprofit absorbs the loss of funds in those cases.
Schaefer said the organization also partners with local businesses to help find work for the students during and after their post-secondary schooling.
In the case of the earlier example of the student who recently obtained a nursing degree, Schaefer said the hospital agreed to pay off a significant portion of the education cost.
“So, by the time that’s all said and done, that student will pay less than $10,000 for a nursing education,” she said.
Schaefer said the group’s recent Memorandum of Understanding with the county school district allows school counselors from five high schools to work with the nonprofit by referring students to them, including Park View, Robey, Tuscarora, Heritage and Dominion high schools.
She also said that while the organization’s office is currently located in Winchester, they plan to open one in Loudoun once they have the student base to warrant it.
“We have always intended to go [into Loudoun County],” Schaefer said, adding that oftentimes coaches will meet with students in coffee shops or other public areas more conveniently located for the families.
“We help the kids that seem to get lost,” she said.
More information is online at opportunityscholars.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.