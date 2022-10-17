The Loudoun Literacy Council’s annual Not Your Kid’s Spelling Bee at The National Conference Center on Friday raised more than $35,000 to support the nonprofit’s adult and family literacy programs.
This year’s winner of the grown-up spelling bee and trivia contest was the team of Beatriz McNelly, Michael Markis, Heather Markis, Tracy Datner, Bob Datner, Katie King, Jason King and Hannah Stallard. A local spelling bee celebrity presented their trophies—four-time Scripps National Spelling Bee contestant Ashrita Ghandi, who in 2017 as fourth-grader made the national semifinals, in 2021 placed seventh in the nation, and was profiled in the Netflix documentary Spelling the Dream.
Lynn Tadlock, CEO & Founder of Lynn Tadlock & Associates and a longtime leader in Loudoun’s nonprofit community, emceed the evening, joined by celebrity quizmasters. Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson tested attendees’ knowledge of Loudoun lore and history, Leesburg Vice Mayor Marty Martinez led a round of spelling, and musical guests Lenny Burridge, Shye Gilad, Tim Rumfelt and Chris Sia led guests through a Name That Tune Round of songs from the decades Loudoun Literacy has been around—from the 1980s to today.
Martinez himself was in the runner-up team, along with Loudoun Literacy Council Board of Directors Chair Brigitta Toruño, Maristeve Bradley, Tom Sweitzer, Andres Uribe, Maritza Saldana, Dominque Callins and Monica Chandler-Tressler.
During dinner, attendees also heard from some of the people the nonprofit has touched on the importance of its mission. One student, Fatma Goundogdu, told her story of moving from Istanbul to the U.S. 10 years ago to live with her son and granddaughter, help them learn about American culture, and share her own culture and history—she studied ceramic, glass, and tile art at Istanbul University. She said her journey to English literacy began when she saw a flyer for the Loudoun Literacy Council at Gum Spring Library and immediately registered for a class.
“By learning English, I am not only able to communicate with my family, especially my granddaughter, but I also get to spread my love of art,” she said. “I have offered workshops on Turkish art called, Ebru. In the future, I would love to continue offering art programs for the community.”
And they also heard from Jillian Zimmerman, the director of operations at Stone Tower Winery, which over the past several months has worked with the Loudoun Literacy Council to provide weekly English classes for 29 employees.
“I mentioned the possibility of English classes and was shocked to see how excited they all were,” Zimmerman said. “The news spread quickly and I had a line of people outside of my office ready to sign up that afternoon.”
She said two of those employees, Olvin and his wife Merlyn, said they had tried to take English classes before but found they were too expensive.
“Three weeks ago, Olvin was promoted to a new position, our pizzaiolo. He is now our chef in charge of pizzas at the Tower View Tasting Room and manages a team,” she said. “Communication is a huge part of this. It is difficult to train and mentor an employee if you can’t communicate with them, but we have seen similar changes across the company.”
The Loudoun Literacy Council offers programs such as adult and youth English classes, GED preparation, individualized tutoring, baby book bundles, financial literacy, health literacy, and job site literacy. The nonprofit also works in the schools, providing the federally mandated but unfunded Head Start program, and the Starting Towards Excellence in Preschool or STEP program.
The Not Your Kid’s Spelling Bee was sponsored by the Caimi-Markis Family Fund; UNO Translations and Communications; Stone Tower Winery; the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, LSI Media; The Mirza Family Foundation; the Major Family Foundation; You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia; AT&T,;Truist Bank; ProJet Aviation; Fairfax Radiology Centers; RKN; Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian; Loudoun Now; Mathnasium of Leesburg; Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning; Fitness4EveryBody; Immigrant Business Women’s Circle; Just Tech; Mosaic Dental; Sandy Spring Bank; ReClaim-it Restoration and Carpet Care.
